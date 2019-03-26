Standard Life UK Smaller Companies (SLS) is managed by experienced UK smaller-cap specialist Harry Nimmo. He is somewhat cautious on the near-term outlook for UK equities, citing ongoing Brexit uncertainty, lower US earnings growth and the US/China trade dispute. The manager continues to follow his tried-and-tested investment process, seeking high-quality firms that can grow their businesses regardless of the stage of the economic cycle. He notes that SLS's portfolio companies are generally trading well, showing good earnings momentum and beating expectations, which he expects will lead to higher dividend payments. The trust currently offers a yield of 1.6%.

