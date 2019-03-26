EY named a leader in global digital business transformation report by independent research firm

- Customer centricity, integrated capabilities and digital assets identified as key differentiators for leaders

LONDON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has been recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Global Digital Business Transformation Accelerators, Q1 2019. The report assessed global consultancies, technology integrators and digital agencies for their abilities to help chief information officers select the right provider for their digital transformation initiatives.

According to the report: "As traditional consulting models look outdated and ineffective, improved integration of nimble digital capabilities dictates which providers lead the pack. Vendors that can provide a research approach to strategy development, bound to tightly integrated digital design and execution capabilities, with the ability to reduce time-to-business-impact position themselves to successfully deliver true digital business transformation to their global customers."

The report by the independent research firm cites that EY stands out as a business innovator, with innovation related to customer outcomes as core to the transformation approach, and integration of global EY wavespace innovation centers into client engagements. The report also cites acquisitions, adding a broad range of digital capabilities to the EY services portfolio.

Nigel Fenwick, report author and Principal Analyst, Forrester Research, writes:

"Executives the world over now embrace the importance of some kind of digital transformation. But few CEOs understand what's required to truly evolve their company into an effective digital business. Spanning a select set of global consultancies, technology integrators, and digital agencies, these companies blend strategy and execution chops and couple them with the soft skills for inspiring leadership and training teams."

In its report, Forrester also finds that the "advice on adjusting profit and loss structures, metrics, and raising capital to fund transformation is built into EY framework. EY stands out because of integrated transformation capabilities and ability to bring a customer-insights-driven strategy to clients."

Norman Lonergan, EY Global Vice Chair, Advisory, says:

"With the focus on digital transformation across strategy, innovation, experience, operations technology and trust, EY teams are helping businesses around the world to transform and evolve quickly to seize the opportunities and mitigate the risks that digital transformation creates. EY helps organizations to look at digital from every angle, and leverage the EY wavespace global growth and innovation network to help them unlock the power of key disruptive trends."

Richard Suhr, EY Global Advisory Digital Leader, says:

"Digital disruption creates tremendous opportunities, and equally significant challenges, in every industry sector. EY focuses on helping companies thrive in the Transformative Age by experimenting with new ideas and scaling successes. We are delighted to be recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in digital global business transformation."

To learn more, visit https://www.ey.com/en_gl/digital/transformation.

Barbara Burgess

EY Global Media Relations

+1 212 773 1652

barbara.burgess@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg