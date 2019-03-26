FREMONT, California, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market is projected to grow over $42.00 billion by 2025, according to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global 5G Infrastructure Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025'. The 5G infrastructure market is expected to be valued at $2.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 75.09% during the forecast period. The increasing data traffic due to rising demand from end consumers; and a shift from hardware to software in the communication network have acted as the market drivers for the global 5G infrastructure industry.

The 5G technology has the potential to address the futuristic demands of several end-user industries and aids in developing a connected environment to enable the socio-economic transformation. 5G infrastructure can also help in lowering latency and enhancing reliability, connectivity, and throughput. The tremendous growth in IoT with an increase in volume of data traffic requires an enhanced spectrum with higher frequency range to enable the uninterrupted user experience. Furthermore, broad range of use cases and business models are expected to highlight the characteristics of a fully mobile and connected ecosystem.

5G infrastructure is also expected to positively influence the market scenario, both in the consumer and enterprise sectors. This can be particularly achieved through network slicing technique, in which higher frequency and faster network speed is allocated to applications of higher importance.

The process of the evolution of communication networks has proven to be an essential part of the network technology ecosystem. The changing paradigm of the consumer as well as the enterprise market, requirement of higher bandwidth, increasing data traffic across industries, coupled with congestion in networks, are some of the factors substantiating the need for network evolution. This leads to the advent of the 5G networks in order to cater to the growing needs for speed, reliability, and low latency. However, the harmonized spectrum allocation, coupled with the 5G device availability, is one of the pressing matters to be looked upon in the current scenario.

Additionally, the growing application across various verticals, is one of the major drivers for the global 5G infrastructure market. The increasing number of smart phones, desktop computers, laptops, and other connected devices provide immense need for developing advance network solutions. Owing to the integration of industry 4.0 and IoT, most of the devices, equipment, machinery, and autonomous vehicle, among others are connected to each other, and hence require network solution with high speed and large network coverage.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global 5G infrastructure market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This unprecedented growth is primarily attributed to the vast deployment of 5G infrastructure equipment and projects in the U.S. The U.S. is expected to generate the maximum revenue among all the North American countries.

"The 5G infrastructure market is witnessing a shift due to consumer inclination toward a connected ecosystem. Owing to the integration of industry 4.0 and IoT, most of the devices, equipment, machinery, and autonomous vehicle, among others are connected to each other and require high speed and large network coverage, thereby, presenting a major opportunity for the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Further, the infrastructure in the region of Asia-Pacific is expanding continuously due a large-scale demand for an enhanced network architecture, especially in the manufacturing sector, smart and connected ecosystems. The 5G infrastructure in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 79.31% during the forecast period (2020-2025)," as stated by Mohammad Faisal Ahmad, Chief Analyst at BIS Research.

The BIS Research report provides a detailed analysis of the trends influencing the global 5G infrastructure market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, key assets, market coverage, key developments, and their key differentiating features. The overall market has been segmented based on communication infrastructure and applications. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis which has been sub segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (ROW).

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 major players in the 5G infrastructure industry. Moreover, it draws upon insights and in-depth interviews of key industry leaders of more than 10 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. Also, 15 major players present in the market are profiled in the report, including AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., among others.

