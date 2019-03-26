News Release

Lubrizol Expands Pearlbond Toluene-free TPU Portfolio For Adhesive Films, Powder & Webs

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces the addition of a new, toluene-free Pearlbond thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for adhesive powders, films and webs. Lubrizol has expanded the high-melt strength Pearlbond TPU portfolio for adhesive formulators by adding Pearlbond 1170L to Pearlbond 1160 and 1160L series.

These high-performing resins are already widely used in highly demanding end-uses such as fire hoses, thermobonding films for use in footwear, furniture, apparel, sealing tapes and automotive interior trim. This portfolio is the ideal lightweight solution for environmentally-friendly (toluene-free) applications and offers the following key benefits: Short cycle time, very good wetting properties and excellent waterproof performance. In addition, it is the ideal resin for film and sheet conversion applications thanks to its gel-free properties and high melt strength.

"Adhesive formulators who are looking to manufacture hot melt solutions that are efficient, cost-effective and recyclable* will be delighted with the latest Pearlbond addition. Pearlbond 1170L polymer combines these features with an improvement in resistance to heat, washing and dry-cleaning cycles. Customers will appreciate the versatility, reliability and convenience of the new Lubrizol solution in demanding applications" states Gonzalo Löwenberg, Global Technical Business Manager for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers



With more than 60 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based**, recyclable*, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com) .

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

**Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

New toluene-free Pearlbond TPU for hot melt applications such as hoses (applied as an adhesive layer to bond the fabric to the hose).

