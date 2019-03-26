iTeos Therapeutics SA: iTeos Therapeutics Appoints Joanne Jenkins Lager, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

iTeos Therapeutics Appoints Joanne Jenkins Lager, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA - March 26, 2019 - iTeos Therapeutics SA, a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Joanne Jenkins Lager, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer of iTeos, effective April 1, 2019.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Lager as our Chief Medical Officer at such an exciting time at iTeos. With our Phase 1 program for our A 2A receptor antagonist, EOS100850, underway and our second TIGIT antibody program entering the clinic later this year, we believe our strategic approach has the potential to overcome the significant challenges faced in the immuno-oncology field," said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos. "We look forward to benefiting from Joanne's substantial oncology experience and proven clinical development leadership as we continue to design and develop our next generation immunotherapies to improve the lives of cancer patients worldwide."

Dr. Lager joins iTeos from Sanofi, where she served as Vice President, Head of Global Oncology Development since 2014. In that capacity, she oversaw the development strategy and operations for the company's early and late-stage clinical development portfolio including both hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. She also served as the co-lead of the Oncology Leadership Team, co-chair of the Therapeutic Area Review Committee and chair of the Oncology Protocol Review Committee. Prior to Sanofi, Dr. Lager served at GlaxoSmithKline in various levels of increasing responsibility, including as Clinical Head of the Cancer Metabolism Discovery Performance Unit. In that capacity, she oversaw the analysis of new targets and undertook early phase clinical studies of oncology drugs. Dr. Lager received her M.D. from Duke University School of Medicine and B.A. in Psychobiology from Wellesley College.

"I am joining iTeos as CMO at a transformational stage in the company's development," said Joanne Jenkins Lager, M.D., incumbent Chief Medical Officer of iTeos Therapeutics. "I'm excited about the potential of the company's best-in-class programs to improve treatment for cancer patients."



About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of persons living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies. The Company's lead program, EOS100850, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/1b study. A second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Detheux, CEO

iTeos Therapeutics

info@iteostherapeutics.com

Amber Fennell, Mathew Neal, Sukaina Virji

Consilium Strategic Communications

+44 203 709 5700

iteos@consilium-comms.com