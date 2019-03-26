SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Finds 70 Percent of U.K. Tech Pros Need to Develop Skills to Confidently Manage Environments by 2024; Over 78 Percent Lack Time to Train

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2019: Skills for Tech Pros of Tomorrow examines confidence, current and future skillsets, career development, and barriers to career success

Tech pros still prioritise hybrid IT and security and look to develop deeper understanding in areas like AI and data science

According to more than 78 percent of tech pros, more training and time is needed to develop skills to manage environments in the next three to five years

CORK, Ireland, March 26, 2019(NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today released the findings of the SolarWindsIT Trends Report 2019: Skills for Tech Pros of Tomorrow. This year's annual report studies the state of skills and career development for technology professionals-meaning anyone who manages on-premises or public/private cloud infrastructures, hybrid IT environments, or SaaS-based applications, as well as managed service/managed security service providers (MSP/MSSP)-revealing they have one foot grounded in today's hybrid IT realities while also setting their sights on emerging technology.

Specifically, U.K. tech pros have prioritised systems and infrastructure, security management, and hybrid IT skills development in the past 12 months. When it comes to the next three to five years, they are looking to develop skills in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, while eyeing career paths such as data science and coding. However, without improvement in time and budget constraints, the majority of tech pros (70 percent) say they will be unable to confidently manage future innovations. This reality ultimately puts businesses at risk of performance and competitive advantage losses, making the prioritisation of skills and career development for tech pros paramount.

"Recent history has proven that there is a direct correlation between technology and business performance," said Joe Kim, executive vice president and global chief technology officer, SolarWinds. "The results of this year's IT Trends Report highlight that businesses need to focus even more on developing these professionals charged with running and pioneering technologies for the businesses. By removing day-to-day barriers, arming technology pros with the right technology and management tools, and prioritising skills and career development in the IT budget, tech pros can be better equipped for the future and help with business growth."

"The findings are also in line with our view that the most critical problem we need to help tech pros solve today is the reality of the hybrid IT landscape-this applies to all tech pros whether on-premises, managing hybrid infrastructures, SaaS-based, or MSPs," added Kim. "The way SolarWinds has always addressed and will continue to address these realities is through our deep connection to tech pros across the IT infrastructure. We are committed to understanding the needs of our customers and making their jobs easier as business technology continues to evolve."

2019 Key Findings

The SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2019: Skills for Tech Pros of Tomorrow explores confidence, current and future skillsets, career development, and barriers to career success to provide a clear understanding of how tech pros and the businesses they serve can improve to better manage future technology realities. Key findings show that:

The majority of technology professionals are not fully confident they have all the skills needed to manage their environments into the near future, especially when it comes to emerging tech.

70 percent of all tech pros surveyed are not "completely confident" in having all the necessary skills to successfully manage their IT environments over the next three to five years-even though 97 percent of tech pros have worked to develop a skill over the past 12 months. This is also consistent with a recent study SolarWinds MSP conducted with The 2112 Group (http://the2112group.com/), 2018 Trends in Managed Services (https://it-trends.solarwinds.com/), which found that only about one in four partners feel their managed service skills are expert-level. Two-thirds of respondents surveyed (65 percent) claim only basic managed service skills, with room to improve, while 5 percent admit they lack basic skills or capabilities altogether. Just one in four surveyed partners considers itself a managed service expert.

When it comes to the idea of implementing or managing specific technologies, emerging tech is a pain point (despite how much mind share these buzzworthy technologies get in headlines). The top three technologies tech pros feel unequipped to manage with their current skillsets are: 1. AI (54 percent) 2. Blockchain (52 percent) 3. Machine and/or deep learning (51 percent) According to the Gartner (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRTRyfIDp4k) list of strategic technology trends that have the potential to disrupt and are on the verge of becoming more widely used in the next five years, AI, and quantum computing both rank in the top 10. There is a great opportunity for tech pros to increase their knowledge of these technologies and to have productive conversations with businesses on the reality of implementation in the near future.



Tech pros will continue building skills in daily operations with an eye toward areas like data science.

In the past 12 months, tech pros have prioritised skills in hybrid IT deployment monitoring and management (48 percent), systems and infrastructure management (43 percent), and security management (41 percent).

In the next three to five years, the top two skills tech pros plan to develop are security management (55 percent) and data science and analytics (47 percent). This is in line with what tech pros say will be most important to their organisations' transformation over the next three to five years (by weighted rank): SIEM and threat intelligence. Tech pros' instincts are correct when it comes to their top two skillset areas as they are expected to see continued growth, according to Gartner: Gartner research analysts also estimate (https://www.forbes.com/sites/rogeraitken/2018/08/19/global-information-security-spending-to-exceed-124b-in-2019-privacy-concerns-driving-demand/#4e029d7a7112) that global revenue for the information security market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8 percent between 2017 and 2022, reaching US $143 billion in constant currency terms.

Hybrid IT deployment, monitoring, and management round out the top three skillsets tech pros plan to develop within the next three to five years.

Tech pros say hybrid IT, security, and software-defined everything are the key technologies for career development, which will help achieve higher goals like innovation.

Tech pros say the most important technologies for their career development are (by weighted rank) aligned with the top three technologies for organisations' transformation over the next three to five years): 1. Cloud and/or hybrid IT (67 percent) 2. Automation and/or orchestration (48 percent) 3. AI (51 percent) Numbers four and five on the list are Internet of Things (IoT) and SIEM and/or threat intelligence, respectively. This suggests that tech pros are thinking about the impact of emerging tech on their careers.

When it comes to career development goals over the next three to five years, tech pros will look to prioritise (by weighted rank): 1. Technology innovation (61 percent) 2. Strategic planning (49 percent) 3. Management/leadership skills (people management) (41 percent) IT security protocol/processes and data analytics/science round out the top five career development goals for the next three to five years.



Tech pros have an appetite to prioritise career development on a weekly basis but are hindered by factors like time and cost.

Nearly eight in 10 tech pros (78 percent) say their day-to-day IT tasks extend into time earmarked for career development, with 33 percent saying this always happens.

This is alarming, considering tech pros enjoy technology skills training, with 49 percent finding it informative, 32 percent saying it's engaging and interactive, and 23 percent reporting it's not long enough.

Currently, tech pros engage in IT skills training and/or career development programs ranging from a few times a year (32 percent) to monthly (23 percent), quarterly (13 percent), and annually (13 percent). However, if there were no schedule or workload restrictions, most (36 percent) would prefer weekly training.

Tech pros cite time and availability (51 percent) and cost (23 percent) as the biggest barriers affecting their current ability to participate in IT skills training and career development programs at the frequency they would like.

When it comes to their primary sources for training, tech pros turn to: 1. Industry events/tradeshows (22 percent) 2. Online communities/forums (22 percent) 3. Vendor training sessions (19 percent)

However, the ideal delivery format for IT skills training according to tech pros is (by weighted rank): 1. In-person workshop/user conference (full-day) 2. Self-guided online course 3. Webinar



To explore and interact with all of the 2019 findings, please visit the SolarWinds IT Trends Index , a dynamic web experience that presents the study's findings by region and additional insights into the data, as well as charts, graphs, and socially shareable elements.

The findings of this year's UK report are based on a survey fielded in December 2018, which yielded responses from 174 technology practitioners, managers, and directors in the United Kingdom from public-and private-sector small, mid-size, and enterprise companies. All regions studied in 2019, as reported on the SolarWinds IT Trends Index, were North America, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, with 966 respondents across all geographies combined.

Additional Resources

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2019: Skills for Tech Pros of Tomorrow (http://it-trends.solarwinds.com/study_downloads/solarwinds-it-trends-report-data-2019-united-kingdom.ppt)

SolarWinds IT Trends Index (http://it-trends.solarwinds.com/?cmp=%20%20PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_ITTRD_TXT-X-20190326_X_X_X_VidYes_X-X)

(http://it-trends.solarwinds.com/?cmp=%20%20PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_ITTRD_TXT-X-20190326_X_X_X_VidYes_X-X) SolarWinds IT Trends 2019 Video (https://video.solarwinds.com/watch/mzFDP2QsZfM2UJrocZKuzx?/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_ITTRD_TXT-X-20190326_X_X_X_VidYes_X-X)

Past SolarWinds IT Trends Reports

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2018: The Intersection of Hype and Performance (https://it-trends.solarwinds.com/)

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2017: Portrait of a Hybrid IT Organisation (https://it-trends.solarwinds.com/)

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2016: The Hybrid IT Evolution (https://it-trends.solarwinds.com/)

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2015: Business at the Speed of IT (https://www.solarwinds.com/resources/survey/solarwinds-it-trends-report-2015-business-at-the-speed-of-it-north-america)

(https://www.solarwinds.com/resources/survey/solarwinds-it-trends-report-2015-business-at-the-speed-of-it-north-america) SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2014: The New IT (https://www.slideshare.net/SolarWinds/solar-winds-new-it-survey-full-results-north-america?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-PRQ116_TRENDSREPORT_NA_PR-X-NEW)

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions.

