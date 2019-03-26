American Diversified Holdings Corp.: American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) Unveils Revamped Ecommerce Platform www.TheCBDKlub.shop Offers a Broad, Unique Line of Well Priced CBD Products

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced today that the company's revised ecommerce platform www.TheCBDKlub.shop has relaunched. ADHC has retained the services of Bloomberg Edelson, LLC to manage the development of ADHC's ecommerce platform, brand awareness campaign and social media presence.

www.THECBDKLUB.shop is unveiled as more and more mainstream retailers and consumer product companies have indicated interest in carrying CBD products. Recently, the largest US drug store chain, CVS has announced they will initially carry CBD products in 8 states. Coca Cola is rumored to be in discussions to start a line of CBD infused.

"What an exciting time to be in the CBD business," commented ADHC. "This infant market is beginning to show its true promise. Revenue projections are off the charts with some analyst projecting over $25 billion in CBD sales by 2022. ADHC is proud to be apart of this revolutionary industry and we look forward to providing our customers great product from THE CBD KLUB," concluded ADHC.

About Bloomberg Edelson, LLC

Bloomberg Edelson LLC is a boutique marketing & consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. The firm is known for its "Innovative Cannabis Branding" strategies by creating living brands that are engaging and responsive. Members of the firm's advisory team have lived, breathed and thrived in the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD marketplace for 15 years.

Bloomberg Edelson LLC, clients include with new startups, established business looking to branch into the Cannabis arena and public corporations. See www.BloombergEdelson.com for more information.

Mr. Riley can be reached at 917-771-3648 or bloombergedelson@gmail.com.

American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. The company is composed of two divisions.

AURACIS is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management.

www.TheCBDKlub.shop is a unique E-commerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. Common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

