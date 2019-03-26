Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: The Door Launches New Consumer Division Helmed By Industry Veteran Nicole Lowe

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / The Door, the lifestyle, culinary, and hospitality public-relations and marketing agency that was acquired last year by Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), announced today an expansion to its operations with the formation of a dedicated consumer division.

The vertical will be led by Managing Director, Nicole Lowe. Nicole is an expert in the consumer space with nearly two decades of experience executing strategic communications programs for respected brands. She has held senior positions at Peppercom, Ogilvy PR, and most recently, Weber Shandwick. Throughout her career she has worked with Unilever, LG Electronics, Verizon, Target, Dyson, Maytag, Sony Electronics, Intercontinental Hotel Group and Aramark.

"Since The Door was founded, we have had the opportunity to launch several exciting brands while also working to create new entrepreneurial ventures, products and partnerships for others," said Charlie Dougiello, Co-Founder and CEO of The Door. "By inserting additional investment, resources and personnel, like Nicole, into the company, we see the work we currently undertake for consumer brands accelerating."

The Door's current roster of consumer clients includes; snack company Late July, a Snyders-Lance brand; Leesa - the direct-to-consumer online mattress company that donates one mattress for every ten sold; best-selling pet food Nutrish, owned by J.M. Smucker which was launched by television host Rachael Ray; organic CBD beverage maker PLNT Water; podcast giant Panoply; and, the iconic retail brand FAO Schwarz.

The Door's consumer division is bolstered by an all-star senior team, including new hires: Katherine Mitchell, Vice President, who joins following positions at MSL and Weber Shandwick, and Senior Directors Tess Nellis, formerly of APCO, and Alex Williams, who joins from A2E. Longtime executives of The Door, Senior Directors Kelly Patterson and Louise Price, have transitioned to the consumer team as well. Collectively, the newly formed division has worked with brands such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch, Chobani, McCormick & Co, Nike, Mattel, and Facebook.

Previously, The Door has represented or handled projects for a number of consumer-facing brands including PepsiCo., Runa, Shake Shack, OK Cupid, Hello Fresh, Method, Honest Tea and OLLY.

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives and tools ranging from media relations to social media and marketing. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

