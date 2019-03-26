ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences Announces Appointment of Barton P. Bandy as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today the appointment of Barton P. Bandy as President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2019. As previously announced, Dan W. Gladney will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2019 and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board for ReShape Lifesciences.

'I am very pleased to welcome Bart to the ReShape team. His experience and success - particularly with the Lap-Band® business at Inamed and Allergan - in addition to his leadership track record since then make Bart the perfect next leader for ReShape,' stated Dan W. Gladney, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of ReShape Lifesciences. 'I would like to thank the ReShape team for the hard work and dedication during my time as CEO and I look forward to assisting in a smooth transition and continuing on as a dedicated Chairman of the Board.'

Mr. Bandy has extensive leadership experience in health care and specifically in the obesity and bariatric space. He spent ten years at Inamed, including during its acquisition by Allergan, which was the initial owner of the Lap-Band product. At Inamed / Allergan, Mr. Bandy built the U.S. and International commercial organizations, growing revenues of Lap-Band and their intragastric balloon from $3 million to over $280 million. Most recently Mr. Bandy was President and Chief Executive Officer of BroadSpot Imaging Corporation, a developer of medical devices for eye care, prior to which he served as President of Wellness at Alphaeon Corporation, where he was responsible for business development, commercial activities, strategy and acquisition integration.

'This is a very exciting time to be joining ReShape. My experience leading and building medical device organizations and the company's strategic shift to the proven Lap-Band product, which I know very well, present immediate growth opportunities.' stated Mr. Bandy. 'It is also an incredibly exciting time to see the next-generation, revolutionary ReShape VestTM through clinical studies to commercialization. I am thrilled to be part of ReShape Lifesciences and to help drive its future success.'

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

