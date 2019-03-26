People, Finance, Project and Planning software portfolio in the cloud for mid-market organizations

Unit4, a global leader in enterprise applications for service organizations, has acquired Intuo, a fast-growing provider of Talent Enablement solutions nominated as a Deloitte Fast 50 Rising Star in 2016. The acquisition combines Unit4's experience delivering rich transactional HR, payroll and vertical specific applications to services industries, with Intuo's innovative technology for strategic HR. Unit4 now offers an extensive HCM portfolio covering People, Finance, Project and Planning in the cloud for mid-market organizations.

Intuo offers an integrated talent enablement platform that provides an alternative to the traditional yearly evaluation cycle and engagement survey. It meets the performance management needs of a modern, non-traditional digital workforce that is project/task driven and works to a flexible schedule, characterized by a lack of hierarchy, multiple reporting lines, multi-employment etc. Business leaders can easily plan and develop talent through continuous conversations and in the moment performance management which leads to a more accurate and helpful understanding of an employee's performance. Continuous people appraisal and feedback loops make work more meaningful, keeping multi-generational teams engaged and helping people grow.

This new approach to talent enablement combined with Unit4's experience delivering rich transactional HR and vertical specific front-office applications to services industries, meets today's requirements for HR in the flow of work. Intuo ensures peer to peer performance conversations, with an emphasis on career ownership. Key capabilities delivered by Intuo include:

360 feedback and recognition

Frequent engagement pulses and surveys

Agile and transparent objectives

Learning management

Guided and customizable check-in conversations

Dashboarding and advanced behavioral analytics

Unit4 and Intuo share a focus on delivering powerful solutions that support people to optimize productivity. The acquisition extends Unit4's Human Capital Management (HCM) portfolio so customers can benefit from the latest approaches to talent enablement with data richness from Unit4's Business World ERP solution as the system of record.

Intuo has enjoyed rapid growth since it was established in 2013, more than doubling the business year on year with customers including USG, Hays, BMW, Verisure, Brussels Airport, Thomas Cook, FairFX, Ag Insurance and Europa bank. It brings an innovative start-up mindset to Enterprise HCM that meets the requirements for today's diverse workforce. The solution will be available both standalone and integrated into Unit4's People Platform technology foundation this year. Integration with Unit4 Business World, Financials, PSA Suite and Prevero performance management will bring to market a modern, extensive suite uniquely focused on the mid-market.

"The way people want to work has changed, and service-sector organizations must respond if they want to remain competitive and attract the best talent," said Stephan Sieber, CEO of Unit4. "One of the biggest challenges to large organizations is to engage with their workers. New approaches to strategic HR are required to cater for talent diversity and multi-generational teams, as well as remote and contingent employees. These new people challenges provide an opportunity for those that get it right. Adding Intuo extends our HCM offering so we can meet those needs with modern, future-proof solutions and rich data that enables HR and analytics in the flow of work."

"The combination of the two companies will deliver market leading core HR and strategic talent enablement," said Tim Clauwaert, Intuo's Co-Founder and CEO. "HCM is a large and fast-growing market and changing HR requirements are reinforcing people centricity and people productivity. Our approach creates a more connected organization where people interact and coach each other all the time. It fosters faster learning and people development because people know in the moment what they have done well or how they can improve. People work better when they are recognized for great work and there are clear expectations. Organizations want and need to improve employee experience to attract and retain the best talent while learning from accurate performance insight. Unit4 shares our passion for people and we're excited to bring our combined expertise to market."

Intuo is a privately held company headquartered in Belgium. Tim Clauwaert will continue to lead Intuo and drive its international growth as part of Unit4. Unit4's initial go to market focus will be on the UK and Benelux, with planned investment in feature development, integrations and international expansion.

Holger Mueller, Principal Analyst VP, Constellation Research, Inc: "The area of talent management, from engaging employees and understanding workforce attitudes, to helping managers to raise engagement, is becoming critical. Performance management has been broken for a long time. Without an integrated HCM strategy with modern talent management, it's impossible to know if you're hiring the right people, if learning is effective, if performance and productivity deserve rewarding... It's a challenge that needs solving right now in enterprises."

A video of Unit4 CEO, Stephan Sieber, and Intuo CEO, Tim Clauwaert is available here.

