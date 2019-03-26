A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestsupply chain analytics engagementfor an international sports goods retailer. During the course of this engagement our supply chain analytics experts adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach to help the client tackle their challenges. As a result, the client witnessed drastic improvements throughout their supply chain operations including enhancement in supply chain flexibility and a reduction in distribution costs.

Supply Chain Analytics Engagement for a Leading Sports Goods Retailer

Exponential data growth is one among the major challenges faced by players across industries. With new business models paving their way into the retail market, players who succeed in managing the complexity will emerge as clear winners. If unattended, these data volumes can not only curtail the organization's data management capability but also act as a barrier to innovation. To extract meaningful insights from the supply chain data businesses will have to develop better supply chain strategies by leveraging supply chain analytics.

The Business Problem:The client is an international sports brand based out of Germany. By improving their supply chain management strategy, the client was looking at driving double-digit improvements in stock out and mark down percentages. The sports goods retailer collaborated with Quantzig, as they wanted to leverage its supply chain analytics expertise in bringing about a major organizational improvement.

"In the current, economic and geopolitical environment businesses that are incapable of understanding their supply chain processes are at a greater risk of succumbing to the dynamic fluctuations in markets trends and customer demand," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a three-phased approach to extract the desired insights for this engagement. The initial phase revolved around a detailed risk assessment that focused on identifying supply chain risks by analyzing supply chain data by vendor, region, and across all product hierarchies. The second phase focused on the development of precise dashboards to monitor supply chain performance and enhance visibility.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions helped the client to:

Preempt overstock and understock situations

Reduce distribution cost by about $8m

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Optimizing supply and distribution channels

Leveraging analytics to draw insights from supply chain data

