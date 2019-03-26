Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTCQB: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary hempSMART has entered into a strategic marketing agreement with MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT) to promote its hemp CBD formulated product line.

Under the terms of the agreement, MassRoots agreed to participate as an associate in the Company's associate marketing platform, to help promote and sell hempSMART products on www.massroots.com, as well as MassRoots' app and other social media outlets.

"We're excited to begin educating MassRoots' community of over a million cannabis consumers about hempSMART's innovative line of CBD products," stated MassRoots' Chief Executive Officer Isaac Dietrich. "We look forward to driving our audience to a company that focuses on providing consumers with the highest-quality of ingredients and products, which is ultimately why we're partnering with MCOA."

CEO of MCOA, Donald Steinberg, stated, "We are very proud to have the hempSMART CBD product line accepted by MassRoots as part of their marketing campaign. We are anticipating increased visibility for our product line by utilizing such a widely recognized media platform involved in the cannabis industry."

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. is a leading technology platform for the regulated cannabis industry. Powered by more than one million registered users, the Company's mobile apps empower consumers to make educated cannabis purchasing decisions through community-driven reviews. Its rewards program, WeedPassTM, enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. MassRoots has been covered by CNN, CNBC, Fox Business, Fortune, Forbes, and Reuters. For more information, please visit www.MassRoots.com/Investors and review MassRoots' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

