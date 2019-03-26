The "The Operator Business Services: Russia Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Operator business services revenue in Russia is expected to increase during the forecast period, mainly driven by growth in mobile data revenue."
This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in Russia for businesses of all sizes. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as other business services such as security, co-location and hosting and public and private cloud services.
This report contains:
- Forecasts for operator services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT business services such as security and co-location and hosting
- Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)
- An estimate of the total market addressable by operators for ICT business services and the likely share achievable by them for each service
- Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).
Who Should Read this Report
- Operators that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.
- Vendors that are considering targeting the enterprise market.
- Third-party service providers seeking collaborative relations with operators.
Business size
- Micro (0-9 employees)
- Small (10-49 employees)
- Medium (50-249 employees)
- Large (250+ employees)
Services
Mobile
- Voice, messaging and handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA)
Fixed
- Narrowband and VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps
- Traditional managed services
- IoT connectivity
- Pay TV
Other business services
- Unified communications
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Private cloud
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)
- Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary: increases in revenue from mobile data and ICT services will drive operator business revenue growth in Russia
- Forecast results
- Operator business revenue in Russia will increase during the forecast period, and mobile data will be the most significant contributor to this growth
- Businesses of all sizes will deliver revenue growth, and large enterprises will remain the largest source of operators' business revenue in Russia
- Growth in data revenue will lead to an increase in mobile services revenue in Russia during the forecast period
- Operator revenue from fixed services in Russia will fall during the forecast period, driven by a decrease in revenue from fixed voice and narrowband services
- The number of business fixed broadband and dedicated connections will increase, and FTTP/B will account for over 90% of all fixed broadband connections in 2023
- The addressable market for other business services for operators will continue to grow as businesses migrate further towards cloud-based business solutions
- The key other business services markets addressed by operators in Russia are co-location and hosting, security and private cloud
- The broader enterprise IT and managed services market reaches beyond those services addressed by operators and is currently worth around RUB 1.6 trillion
- Operator product offerings
- Forecast methodology and assumptions
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: presentation of results
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: market definition
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: modelling approach
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: mobile services
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: fixed services
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: other business services
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: broader IT categories
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7f8f65/russia_operator?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005548/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Business