The "The Operator Business Services: Russia Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Operator business services revenue in Russia is expected to increase during the forecast period, mainly driven by growth in mobile data revenue."

This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in Russia for businesses of all sizes. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as other business services such as security, co-location and hosting and public and private cloud services.

This report contains:

Forecasts for operator services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT business services such as security and co-location and hosting

Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)

An estimate of the total market addressable by operators for ICT business services and the likely share achievable by them for each service

Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).

Who Should Read this Report

Operators that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.

Vendors that are considering targeting the enterprise market.

Third-party service providers seeking collaborative relations with operators.

Business size

Micro (0-9 employees)

Small (10-49 employees)

Medium (50-249 employees)

Large (250+ employees)

Services

Mobile

Voice, messaging and handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA)

Fixed

Narrowband and VoBB

ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband

Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps

Traditional managed services

IoT connectivity

Pay TV

Other business services

Unified communications

Security

Co-location and hosting

Private cloud

Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)

Enterprise mobility

Desktop management

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary: increases in revenue from mobile data and ICT services will drive operator business revenue growth in Russia Forecast results Operator business revenue in Russia will increase during the forecast period, and mobile data will be the most significant contributor to this growth Businesses of all sizes will deliver revenue growth, and large enterprises will remain the largest source of operators' business revenue in Russia Growth in data revenue will lead to an increase in mobile services revenue in Russia during the forecast period Operator revenue from fixed services in Russia will fall during the forecast period, driven by a decrease in revenue from fixed voice and narrowband services The number of business fixed broadband and dedicated connections will increase, and FTTP/B will account for over 90% of all fixed broadband connections in 2023 The addressable market for other business services for operators will continue to grow as businesses migrate further towards cloud-based business solutions The key other business services markets addressed by operators in Russia are co-location and hosting, security and private cloud The broader enterprise IT and managed services market reaches beyond those services addressed by operators and is currently worth around RUB 1.6 trillion Operator product offerings Forecast methodology and assumptions

Forecast methodology and assumptions: presentation of results

Forecast methodology and assumptions: market definition

Forecast methodology and assumptions: modelling approach

Forecast methodology and assumptions: mobile services

Forecast methodology and assumptions: fixed services



Forecast methodology and assumptions: other business services



Forecast methodology and assumptions: broader IT categories

