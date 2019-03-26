Phone.com UCaaS Platform Named 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year

Cloud-based Business Communications Service Honored for Agility, Ease-of-use, Reliability and Flexibility

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Phone.com today announced that its cloud-based unified communications services (UCaaS) platform has been named the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year.

For small business owners and entrepreneurs who need communication systems that are flexible, convey brand professionalism, and support both remote and mobile employees, Phone.com provides a complete portfolio of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) and enhanced business services that make it seamless and easy for users to connect with both internal and external audiences by any channel, from any location on any device.

Utilizing WebRTC, Phone.com's server-less soft-client application expedites provisioning and onboarding, and also simplifies scalability. Unlike big telcos and operators, Phone.com UCaaS provides voice, video, fax, conferencing, collaboration, CRM integration, mobility, and numerous other enterprise-grade services without long-term contracts or legacy technology that stifles performance and innovation.

Also, of note, Phone.com is both HIPAA-compliant and HITECH-compliant.

"Phone.com is an always-available, complete cloud communications platform that supports business continuity, scales, and is tailor-made for innovation," said Ari Rabban, CEO, Phone.com. "We are honored that TMC has selected Phone.com as the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year. This distinction reflects the value and benefits our service delivers and reinforces our position as the premier business phone systems provider."

For developers, Phone.com offers a library of open, lightweight APIs that make it easy to extend UC services into third-party portals, middleware, and CRM platforms. With 10x less code than other platforms, Phone.com APIs provide businesses with the flexibility to create new applications for specific use-cases with custom integrations and remove interoperability issues that complicate and delay workflows.

"Phone.com has built the most robust business-communications platform on the planet - an always-available, cloud-based phone system with more than 50 easily configured features and a platform that seamlessly connects all of your devices to deliver a unified phone presence for your company," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I am pleased to recognize Phone.com with the 2019 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation. In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Phone.com's UCaaS for Business has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Phone.com."

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 30,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Our innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at www.phone.com

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

