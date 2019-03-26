The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 March 2019. ISIN: DK0061116027 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier ------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NDIBA ------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: NDIBAKL ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 168494 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715819