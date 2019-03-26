Stock Market Press Highlights DirectView Holdings, Cannabis Security and Surveillance Specialists, Ahead of Cannabis Conference 2019; Other Companies Discussed Include Tilray, Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Stock Market Press (SMP) sees a huge boost coming to the cannabis marketplace as the 2019 Cannabis Conference is scheduled for next week (Apr 1-3) with DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIRV) showcasing their systems. Additional companies covered in this spotlight include Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DIRV) management has booked premium space at Cannabis Conference 2019 where they will present their custom-tailored and proprietary Cannabis industry surveillance, security, and safety solutions as discussed in their Jan 9th news release - https://finance.yahoo.com/news/directviews-nasdaq-interview-now-live-121800130.html

The industry has seen such a massive surge in cultivation, retail and distribution segments that security concerns have been lagging. This is great for DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DIRV) as they have complete solutions from physical to technological security..

"Post-prohibition security, in this new epoch of cannabis commerce at the state level, is decidedly technology-driven and is even more important for owners and managers in the emerging free market for cannabis products. Government compliance, liability, protecting profits, customer and employee safety, and deterring theft are all vital pillars of security within the industry," said Allen St. Pierre, Vice President of Communications for Freedom Leaf

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) recently announced the closing of an agreement to which Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Natura Naturals Holdings Inc., the parent company of a licensed cultivator of cannabis. This brings over 650,000 sq ft of greenhouse cultivation that requires 24/7/365 surveillance and security. We are seeing expansion of cultivation centers all across the USA as well as Canada and along with it a significant increase in demand for security solutions.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) a supplier of medical cannabis must keep strict controls over their product to ensure quality is maintained from cultivation to patient delivery. We are seeing security extend, similar to banks, to include delivery via secured vehicles.

"When asked about the 2019 Cannabis Conference, Roger Ralston, CEO and Chairman of DirectView stated, "As we expand our product and service offerings in 2019, it's important that DirectView attends events and keeps shareholders updated. For our Cannabis industry solutions, DirectView made sure to book premium space at the 2019 Cannabis Conference. Many retailers operate entirely on cash, which raises safety concerns. Additionally, there is a risk of fire and explosions when dealing with flammable gasses and liquids in the production of CBD extracts. This creates an environment where top-of-the-line security, surveillance, and safety systems, such as those provided by DirectView, are a prerequisite to doing business in the cannabis space." - DirectView press release

