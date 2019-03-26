Cowen Inc.: Cowen Names Jamie Niven Head of EMEA Distribution at Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL)

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") announced that Jamie Niven has been named Head of EMEA Distribution for Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL). In this London-based role, Mr. Niven will oversee the continued expansion of Cowen's European-based sales and trading initiatives. Mr. Niven will be taking on additional responsibility for Cowen's non-dollar cash equity business, which encompasses European and Asian equity trading. He reports to Dan Charney, Co-President, Cowen and Company.



"Jamie is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience trading international equities. His proven track record at Cowen and deep industry background provide a unique perspective and his leadership will immediately add significant value to execute on Cowen's vision to help its clients outperform," said Mr. Charney. "Cowen actively trades on all of the major exchanges across the globe and Jamie and his team will continue expanding Cowen's European footprint and trading initiatives."

Jamie Niven joined Cowen in 2016 and was previously Co-Head of European Cash Equity Distribution based in New York, where he demonstrated his ability to grow Cowen's revenue from the EMEA client base. Prior to Cowen Mr. Niven was at Credit Suisse Group in New York, holding a similar role. Before joining Credit Suisse New York, Mr. Niven held various London-based roles trading North American, South American & Asian equities and derivatives at Credit Suisse First Boston, Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, Robert Fleming Securities and Robert Fleming Asset Mgmt.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

Media Contacts:

Cowen

Lynda Caravello

646-562-1676

lynda.caravello@cowen.com

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

646-569-5897

dg@gagnierfc.com