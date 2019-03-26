Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Closes Hybrid Chiller-Cogeneration Sale to New Jersey Residential Building

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce a project with an affordable housing senior living facility located in New Jersey involving four 200 ton STx Tecochill systems and one Tecopower 75 kW cogeneration unit. The equipment is expected to be installed and commissioned in time for the 2019 cooling season.

The Tecochill units will replace an existing steam absorption chiller plant that is both inefficient and expensive to operate. The Tecochill system is typically 4-5 times more efficient than typical steam fired absorption systems, and therefore operates at a fraction of the cost. The Tecopower 75 kW cogeneration unit will generate additional electric power for the building with the excess thermal energy being utilized for domestic hot water heating for the residences. The Tecochill engines will also contribute their excess thermal energy for domestic water heating.

"This project is a perfect fit for Tecogen products" said Jeff Glick, Vice President of East Coast Sales. "Our chillers have the lowest operating cost of any chiller technology for buildings of this size, and the utilization of heat recovery further improves the savings to the building. The decision to go with natural gas engine-driven chillers was made after careful consideration by the project engineer who compared operating costs between the Tecochill chillers, absorption, and electric chillers. We were then able to include a 75-kW cogeneration system to round out the savings for the customer."

The project includes a maintenance contract on the chillers and cogeneration system and will be serviced out of Tecogen's Piscataway Service center.

"We are increasingly selling hybrid CHP solutions for facilities that have a large centralized chiller load" commented Benjamin Locke, CEO at Tecogen. "Oftentimes a building's energy costs are dominated by their cooling systems, particularly in the summer when rates are the highest. Selecting the Tecochill system for a chiller replacement is the most cost-effective way of reducing a building's energy use. Our cogeneration systems can then be used to obtain further savings from the remaining building energy load."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

