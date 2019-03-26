InstantCard: ID Cards Are Better and Cheaper Online; Optional Smart Features Boost Security and Safety

Web-based services streamline ID printing for businesses - feature article in TBJ American Business by InstantCard expert tells how it works

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / If your employees go into your customers' homes or places of business or do potentially hazardous jobs, you need photo ID cards, David Finkelstein, president of InstantCard, writes in the current issue of TJB American Business magazine.

'Identity management is becoming increasingly important for improving security, fraud control, staff professionalism and public confidence in your employees. Having a clear, consistent photo ID badge policy is often a necessity,' Finkelstein writes.

With outsourced production of professional cards, businesses no longer need to buy special equipment, he writes. Several online card-production services can provide fast delivery, at a very low cost, of photo ID cards.

Besides projecting an image of professionalism and boosting security, professionally produced cards promote your firm's brand in a subtle, effective manner, Finkelstein writes.

Outsourced card production can be done over the web, efficiently and easily. You simply need to upload your company's logo and employees' photos to the vendor, which handles everything from there.

The cost savings from outsourcing card production can be substantial. Companies can save 60 percent to 75 percent over the cost of producing cards in-house, without tying up capital.

Smart Cards Offer Options, Including Training Verification

A proximity card lets authorized individuals open doors of facilities securely and easily. When proximity technology is integrated with photo IDs, compliance is augmented, there's no need for staff members to carry separate photo ID and prox cards, Finkelstein writes.

Employees can use a smart card to log on to their computers, purchase lunch in the cafeteria, or even buy drinks from the vending machine.

An ID card linked to a database can be used to verify worker training. This is crucial in industries like construction, where only specially trained workers are allowed to do certain jobs.

The supervisor simply scans the ID card with a smartphone or tablet to read the QR code. Within seconds, the employee's current training records are displayed on the screen securely and reliably. Many construction firms nationally are now using this system, he writes.

An optional app lets authorized trainers automatically record attendees who have completed courses. The trainer just scans the QR code on the badge of each employee to instantly update their training records.

For a copy of the entire article, write sales@instantcard.net or call 888-980-6179.

TJB American Business magazine is a national publication geared toward small and medium-size businesses.

Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100 percent web-based photo ID card service. Using cloud-based technologies, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily and cost-effectively. More information is available at https://instantcard.net or by calling 888-980-6179. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Reo14Qcnu_0g

InstantCard also offers Credential Verification Service for safety-crucial industries such as construction, healthcare, energy, and transportation. CVS provides photo ID cards printed with a QR code. When the QR code is scanned with a smartphone or tablet, the employee's training records are displayed. This ensures that only qualified workers are assigned potentially hazardous jobs. Web: www.credentialverificationservice.com.

