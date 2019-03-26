ARTPRICE: Artprice: Top 50 artworks sold at auction in 2018

Artprice and its CEO thierry Ehrmann are proud to present the 50 greatest artworks sold at auction last year. In the first half, Modern Art returned to "auction leader' position with two results above the $100 million threshold.

The Art Market's principal motivation has always been to seek the exceptional and the rare. The quest for strong sensations is an inherent characteristic of its history and its market: by acquiring an artwork, the collector also acquires an extraordinary history.

Collectors are naturally on the lookout for the right work by the right artist at the right time and at the right price, but they are also looking for a story that they relates to. In spite of these "search criteria', the Art Market posts a global average 30% to 35% unsold rate, a key indicator of the Market's health.

The inescapable processes of selection - indispensable to the Market's refinement - are at the heart of the Museum Industry, the growth of which represents a genuine revolution in Art History.

Museums have in effect become the Temples of our 21st century: the number of visitors has multiplied by at least ten over the last 20 years. This represents an outstanding growth rate and it has been accompanied by the development of an entertainment market offering all manner of interactivity, derivatives, virtual visits, etc.

In sum, with the museums, the galleries and the auction houses, art has become a vast domain for leisure, discovery, education and curiosity.

Vincent VAN GOGH

Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle St-Paul de Mausole (1889)

Rank Artist Artwork Price ($) 1 Amedeo MODIGLIANI (1884-1920) Nu couché (sur le côté gauche) (1917) 157,159,000 2 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) Fillette la corbeille fleurie (1905) 115,000,000 3 Edward HOPPER (1882-1967) Chop Suey (1929) 91,875,000 4 David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) (1972) 90,312,500 5 Kasimir MALEVICH (1878-1935) Suprematist Composition (1916) 85,812,500 6 Claude MONET (1840-1926) Nymphéas en fleur (c.1914-1917) 84,687,500 7 Henri MATISSE (1869-1954) Odalisque couchée aux magnolias (1923) 80,750,000 8 Constantin BRANCUSI (1876-1957) La jeune fille sophistiquée (1928) 71,000,000 9 Willem DE KOONING (1904-1997) Woman as Landscape (1954-1955) 68,937,500 10 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (1937) 68,702,214 11 ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) Juin-Octobre 1985 (1985) 65,204,489 12 SU Shi (1037-1101) Wood and rock 59,206,820 13 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) La Dormeuse (1932) 57,829,046 14 Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) Composition with Red Strokes (1950) 55,437,500 15 Francis BACON (1909-1992) Study for Portrait (1977) 49,812,500 16 Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) Flexible (1984) 45,315,000 17 PAN Tianshou (1897-1971) View From the Peek (1963) 41,392,525 18 Vincent VAN GOGH (1853-1890) Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle Saint-Paul de Mausole (1889) 39,687,500 19 Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) Double Elvis [Ferus Type] (1963) 37,000,000 20 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) Le repos (1932) 36,920,500 21 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) Buste de femme de profil (Femme écrivant) (1932) 35,974,916 22 Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) Untitled (Rust, Blacks on Plum) (1962) 35,712,500 23 Paul GAUGUIN (1848-1903) La Vague (1888) 35,187,500 24 Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) Number 32, 1949 (1949) 34,098,000 25 Georges Pierre SEURAT (1859-1891) La rade de Grandcamp (Le port de Grandcamp) (1885) 34,062,500 26 Claude MONET (1840-1926) La Gare Saint-Lazare, vue extérieure (1877) 32,960,961 27 Claude MONET (1840-1926) Extérieur de la gare Saint-Lazare, effet de soleil (1877) 32,937,500 28 Gerhard RICHTER (b. 1932) Abstraktes Bild (1987) 32,000,000 29 Juan GRIS (1887-1927) La table de musicien (1914) 31,812,500 30 Claude MONET (1840-1926) Le bassin aux nymphéas (1917-1919) 31,812,500 31 Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) Six Self Portraits (1986) 31,414,491 32 Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) Flesh And Spirit (1982/83) 30,711,000 33 Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) No. 7 (Dark Over Light) (1954) 30,687,500 34 Lucian FREUD (1922-2011) Portrait on a White Cover (2002/03) 29,732,780 35 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) La Lampe (1931) 29,562,500 36 David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica (1990) 28,453,000 37 Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr (1964) 28,437,500 38 Ren MAGRITTE (1898-1967) Le principe du plaisir (1937) 26,830,500 39 Francis BACON (1909-1992) Figure in Movement (1972) 25,918,362 40 Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) Untitled (Pollo Frito) (1982) 25,701,500 41 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) Femme dans un fauteuil (Dora Maar) (1942) 25,539,921 42 Egon SCHIELE (1890-1918) Dämmernde stadt (Die kleine stadt ii) (1913) 24,572,500 43 Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) Improvisation auf mahagoni (1910) 24,233,800 44 Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) Ocean Park #126 (1984) 23,937,500 45 ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) Et la terre était sans forme (1956-1957) 23,305,301 46 Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) Zum thema jngstes gericht (1913) 22,879,000 47 Jeff KOONS (b. 1955) Play-Doh (1994-2014) 22,812,500 48 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) Le matador (1970) 22,780,091 49 Joan MIRO (1893-1983) Femme dans la nuit (1945) 22,590,000 50 Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) Ocean Park #137 (1985) 22,587,500

