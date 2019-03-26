sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26.03.2019 | 14:12
(2 Leser)
Actusnews Wire

ARTPRICE: Artprice: Top 50 artworks sold at auction in 2018

Artprice and its CEO thierry Ehrmann are proud to present the 50 greatest artworks sold at auction last year. In the first half, Modern Art returned to "auction leader' position with two results above the $100 million threshold.

The Art Market's principal motivation has always been to seek the exceptional and the rare. The quest for strong sensations is an inherent characteristic of its history and its market: by acquiring an artwork, the collector also acquires an extraordinary history.

Collectors are naturally on the lookout for the right work by the right artist at the right time and at the right price, but they are also looking for a story that they relates to. In spite of these "search criteria', the Art Market posts a global average 30% to 35% unsold rate, a key indicator of the Market's health.

The inescapable processes of selection - indispensable to the Market's refinement - are at the heart of the Museum Industry, the growth of which represents a genuine revolution in Art History.

Museums have in effect become the Temples of our 21st century: the number of visitors has multiplied by at least ten over the last 20 years. This represents an outstanding growth rate and it has been accompanied by the development of an entertainment market offering all manner of interactivity, derivatives, virtual visits, etc.

In sum, with the museums, the galleries and the auction houses, art has become a vast domain for leisure, discovery, education and curiosity.

Vincent VAN GOGH
Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle St-Paul de Mausole (1889)

RankArtistArtworkPrice ($)
1Amedeo MODIGLIANI (1884-1920)Nu couché (sur le côté gauche) (1917)157,159,000
2Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973)Fillette la corbeille fleurie (1905)115,000,000
3Edward HOPPER (1882-1967)Chop Suey (1929)91,875,000
4David HOCKNEY (b. 1937)Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) (1972)90,312,500
5Kasimir MALEVICH (1878-1935)Suprematist Composition (1916)85,812,500
6Claude MONET (1840-1926)Nymphéas en fleur (c.1914-1917)84,687,500
7Henri MATISSE (1869-1954)Odalisque couchée aux magnolias (1923)80,750,000
8Constantin BRANCUSI (1876-1957)La jeune fille sophistiquée (1928)71,000,000
9Willem DE KOONING (1904-1997)Woman as Landscape (1954-1955)68,937,500
10Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973)Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (1937)68,702,214
11ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013)Juin-Octobre 1985 (1985)65,204,489
12SU Shi (1037-1101)Wood and rock59,206,820
13Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973)La Dormeuse (1932)57,829,046
14Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956)Composition with Red Strokes (1950)55,437,500
15Francis BACON (1909-1992)Study for Portrait (1977)49,812,500
16Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988)Flexible (1984)45,315,000
17PAN Tianshou (1897-1971)View From the Peek (1963)41,392,525
18Vincent VAN GOGH (1853-1890)Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle Saint-Paul de Mausole (1889)39,687,500
19Andy WARHOL (1928-1987)Double Elvis [Ferus Type] (1963)37,000,000
20Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973)Le repos (1932)36,920,500
21Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973)Buste de femme de profil (Femme écrivant) (1932)35,974,916
22Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970)Untitled (Rust, Blacks on Plum) (1962)35,712,500
23Paul GAUGUIN (1848-1903)La Vague (1888)35,187,500
24Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956)Number 32, 1949 (1949)34,098,000
25Georges Pierre SEURAT (1859-1891)La rade de Grandcamp (Le port de Grandcamp) (1885)34,062,500
26Claude MONET (1840-1926)La Gare Saint-Lazare, vue extérieure (1877)32,960,961
27Claude MONET (1840-1926)Extérieur de la gare Saint-Lazare, effet de soleil (1877)32,937,500
28Gerhard RICHTER (b. 1932)Abstraktes Bild (1987)32,000,000
29Juan GRIS (1887-1927)La table de musicien (1914)31,812,500
30Claude MONET (1840-1926)Le bassin aux nymphéas (1917-1919)31,812,500
31Andy WARHOL (1928-1987)Six Self Portraits (1986)31,414,491
32Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988)Flesh And Spirit (1982/83)30,711,000
33Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970)No. 7 (Dark Over Light) (1954)30,687,500
34Lucian FREUD (1922-2011)Portrait on a White Cover (2002/03)29,732,780
35Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973)La Lampe (1931)29,562,500
36David HOCKNEY (b. 1937)Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica (1990)28,453,000
37Andy WARHOL (1928-1987)Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr (1964)28,437,500
38Ren MAGRITTE (1898-1967)Le principe du plaisir (1937)26,830,500
39Francis BACON (1909-1992)Figure in Movement (1972)25,918,362
40Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988)Untitled (Pollo Frito) (1982)25,701,500
41Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973)Femme dans un fauteuil (Dora Maar) (1942)25,539,921
42Egon SCHIELE (1890-1918)Dämmernde stadt (Die kleine stadt ii) (1913)24,572,500
43Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944)Improvisation auf mahagoni (1910)24,233,800
44Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993)Ocean Park #126 (1984)23,937,500
45ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013)Et la terre était sans forme (1956-1957)23,305,301
46Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944)Zum thema jngstes gericht (1913)22,879,000
47Jeff KOONS (b. 1955)Play-Doh (1994-2014)22,812,500
48Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973)Le matador (1970)22,780,091
49Joan MIRO (1893-1983)Femme dans la nuit (1945)22,590,000
50Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993)Ocean Park #137 (1985)22,587,500

About Artprice:

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Founded by thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/03/2019-bio-whoswho-thierry-ehrmann.pdf).

Dicover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications.

For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label) Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2018 published last March 2019: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2018

Artprice is associated with Artron Group the Chinese leader in the Art Market, its solid institutional partner.

About the Artron Group:

"Artron Art Group (Artron), a comprehensive cultural industrial group founded in 1993 by Wan jie, is committed to inheriting, enhancing and spreading art value. Based on abundant art data, Artron provides art industry and art fans with professional service and experience of quality products by integrated application of IT, advanced digital science and innovative crafts and materials.

Having produced more than 60,000 books and auction catalogues, Artron is the world's largest art book printer with a total print volume of 300 million a year. It has more than 3 million professional members in the arts sector and an average of 15 million daily visits, making it the world's leading art website."

Artron's Web: www.Artron.net

