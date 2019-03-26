SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Fleet Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The initiatives undertaken by the government organizations to update the conventional fleet management infrastructure are being credited for a significant share of an accelerating category spend momentum. The frequency of flights taken by aircraft and the requirement to repair and maintain the existing fleet will account for an impressive spend growth rate from the aircraft segment of the fleet management services. However, the rising fuel and fleet costs and failure in adopting sustainable fleet initiatives will create significant challenges while procuring in this market. Download the free sample copy of this fleet management services procurement research report.

Even though the implementation of technologies such as cloud, big data, and AI will boost the service capabilities and will drive the category demand, market forecasts state that changes in rules and regulations pertaining to fleet management services will impede the category growth in the US to a significant extent. The fleet management services market in MEA will touch the value of USD3.5 billion by 2023. This growth is primarily attributed to the rapid adoption of technologically advanced vehicles in African countries to enhance buyers' operational efficiency and profitability.

This fleet management market intelligence report offers a comprehensive overview of the US market landscape and identifies the best procurement models to help enterprises procure services at cost-effective rates. The report also provides information on the spend opportunity for suppliers and allows buyers to estimate the total cost of ownership.

"Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers that adopt green fleet management which involves usage of fuel-efficient methods to offset the impact of fuel cost fluctuations," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This fleet management services procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Increase in maintenance and depreciation costs will drive category price growth

Rise in demand for aircraft fleet management will drive category growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the travel and entertainment category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Fleet management services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

