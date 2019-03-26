Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc.: Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) and Boulanger are testing the InkCenter ink cartridge refill service at Boulanger stores

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS), in partnership with Boulanger, today announced a new pilot program of its ink cartridge refill service at several Boulanger retail stores. Over time, all customers of Boulanger, who specialize in home appliances and multimedia equipment, including personal and office printers, will be able to leave their empty inkjet cartridges at the Ink Bar of their local Boulanger store. While they do their shopping, a Boulanger expert advisor will refill the cartridges using the RIS InkCenter machine, which guarantees high-quality refilling, far cheaper than buying a new cartridge. As part of this new, innovative partnership, "Ink Bars" have already opened at the following Boulanger stores: Gennevilliers, Lyon, Noyelles-Godault, Toulouse, and Toulon.



"Value for money and product quality are very important for all consumers. The RIS-powered ink cartridge refill solution delivers exceptional quality ink, much more affordably", said David Lenny, President and CEO at RIS. "It's also great for the environment if you refill your own empty cartridges rather than disposing of plastics after only one use", he continued. "Boulanger has a reputation for offering "the best" in terms of new technologies and services. This opportunity to expand the RIS network in Europe will be an ideal addition to the wide range of Boulanger services".

Vincent Hormovitis, Vice President Sales & Business Development at RIS, added: "We at RIS are delighted to join forces with Boulanger to launch the ink cartridge refill service. Their management team is passionate about offering customers unbeatable added value. As the prices of branded inkjet cartridges are continuously increasing, our refill service value proposition becomes even more compelling. We are confident that ink cartridge refilling will serve Boulanger customers very well and will expand into other locations".

"We are delighted to enable our customers to test this affordable, 100% compatible, ecological and fast ink service. We are also confident that this service perfectly meets our customers' needs", said Marion Lelièvre, Service Offer Director at Boulanger. "This new service, offered in-store by our expert advisor teams, reduces plastic waste and supplements the wide range of services available to support our customers on a daily basis."

For more information: https://www.boulanger.com/evenement/bar-a-encre?xtor=AL-115860

About RIS

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc..

About Boulanger

Boulanger specializes in home appliances and multimedia equipment. With its 151 stores and 9,000 employees, Boulanger offers its customers the best new home and entertainment technologies, with almost 25,000 items available in its stores, on the Boulanger application and on its website, boulanger.com. Boulanger aims to help everyone make the most of connected home products and services, by serving the needs of the residents and turning each moment of daily life into a moment of sharing. To be "So Good Together", Boulanger provides its customers with expert advisors, 5 own brands, as well as a number of complementary services, such as 1-hour delivery in Paris, next-day delivery throughout France, assistance 7 days a week, set-up, repair, remote or home set-up assistance, subscription, rental and reconditioned product offerings. More information is at www.boulanger.com . Follow us on Facebook) and Twitter).

CONTACT: Vince Hormovitis

Vice President Sales & Business Development

vhormovitis@Go2RIS.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b257b4d-5271-41a5-a314-b548a0571be4

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e533c0d1-3675-4afb-98fb-3c0e244e98b8