Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE: CGM) (OTCQX: CFGMF) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously trade on the TSX Venture Exchange. California Gold is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties.

Vishal Gupta, President and CEO, stated: "We believe that a listing on the CSE will allow for improved operating efficiency, lower costs and enhanced financing flexibility for the Company, while providing shareholders continued liquidity on a recognized stock exchange."

The company is focused on developing its 100%-owned Fremont Project in Mariposa County, California. The Project consists of a private and patented land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines, with a state highway, electric substation and abundant water present on the property. The Property lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt that has produced over 50 million ounces of gold historically.

The company purchased the Property in March 2013 and as of November 30, 2018, the company's most recently completed quarter, the company had incurred approximately $15.6 million of acquisition, improvement, exploration, and development costs on the Fremont Property. The property has an initial NI 43-101 resource of 879,000 ounces grading 1.6 grams per tonne gold, based only on the Pine Tree-Josephine Zone.

Over the next 12 months the company plans to advance its 10,000 metre drill program at the Queen Specimen zone on its Fremont Property.

