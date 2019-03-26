Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) (the "Company"), a one-stop shop for all things cannabis through the intelligent connection of consumers and companies, has added veteran businessman Bob Kurilko to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Kurilko has held executive roles with internationally known brands such as Nissan North America, Edmunds, and in most recent years Bob has been focused on leading and growing more entrepreneurial companies. A UCLA Certified Director of Corporate Governance, Bob is highly sought after for his track record of creating wealth for shareholders while bringing a high level of corporate governance and overall discipline to the boards on which he serves.

Bob is recognized as an engaged and authentic growth leader who consistently looks for better, faster, and more effective ways to achieve corporate goals. Core personal strengths include the ability to make the complex simply understood and actionable, quickly processing large amounts of information and determining relevant factors, exhibiting high emotional intelligence (EQ), and the ability to inspire collaborative engagement and decisive action.

"Bob is a born leader who has more experience and success in taking successful start-ups to the next level than anyone I know or have worked with," stated Brandon Vargas, CEO, NUGL. "In fact, Bob led his most recent company to over 400% growth over the course of five years. Wherever Bob has placed his focus on in his career, growth has always followed."

"I view NUGL as not only an emerging leader in the cannabis space but also a transcendent social media company that is squarely on the path to becoming the next household name, competing with the current top-tier social media platforms," stated Kurilko.

NUGL is preparing for its official launch of the NUGL 2.0 social media platform described as "Limitless." NUGL has designed the most integrated and user-friendly social media platform on the market and will be launching the platform in conjunction with the first print version of NUGL Magazine at the Los Angles Forum with KDAY's Krush Groove event.

About Bob Kurilko:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bobkurilko/

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

For more information and updates, visit one of the links below.

Website: http://www.nugl.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nuglapp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuglbusiness/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuglapp/

NUGL: https://beta.nugl.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuglapp/

Newsletter: https://nugl.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=219fe8bb6995a19827c9f36cb&id=dc46712578

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Website: www.nugl.com

Email: info@nugl.com

Phone: (714) 383-9982

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Investor Relations

info@integrityir.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityIR.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43661