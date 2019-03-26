With effect from March 28, 2019, the subscription rights in BioInvent International AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until April 10, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BINV TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012453751 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171664 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from March 28, 2019, the paid subscription shares in BioInvent International AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until April 26, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BINV BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012453769 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171665 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB