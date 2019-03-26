Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom Invests in State-of-the-Art Datacenters Across Latin America

Millicom Invests in State-of-the-Art Datacenters Across Latin America

Luxembourg, March 26, 2019- Millicom announced today the launch of its latest datacenter in Nicaragua, which brings the total number of Millicom datacenters throughout the region to 10. By the end of 2019, Millicom will have built and deployed six state-of-the-art Tier III datacenters, expanding their reach from Colombia, Paraguay, and Bolivia to include Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Honduras. This, in addition to three existing datacenters in Panama stemming from the company's recent acquisition of Cable Onda. Including the latest datacenter in Nicaragua, Millicom's investment in improving data infrastructure in the region totals over $68 million.

The innovative hybrid data centers provide increased data protection measures, increased energy efficiency and integrated services such as cloud servers, applications, storage, backup and recovery, colocation, virtual desks, cybersecurity, IoT, big data and analytics and cloud environments -private, public or hybrid.

The datacenters increase Millicom's scope of B2B (business to business), cloud and infrastructure presence in Central and Latin America, linked together through the company's South American fiber-optic network. For businesses with a presence in multiple countries in Latin America, this means peace of mind when it comes to sharing information, supporting their own customers, and operating in an efficient and ubiquitous way.

"We are proud to be the leading operator investing in technology infrastructure in Latin America for the long term. The output of these projects is an end-to-end process experience for our customers running critical applications. Our continued investment in cutting edge datacenter solutions across Latin America allows us to bring superior service and the highest standards for security and data protection. At Millicom, we place the customer at the center of everything we do. We really believe that this strategy and investment will make us a premier provider of B2B solutions in all of the markets where we operate", commented Xavier Rocoplan, Millicom's Chief Technology and Information Officer.

Key features of the specialized datacenters include:

Tier III Design and Facility certified by Uptime Institute, which means full reliability and availability.



Energy efficiency - The Titanium datacenter is the first to be UPTIME Operational Sustainability GOLD Certified in Colombia.



Built to meet the anti-seismic requirements in countries like Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador in addition to in-row cooling systems for higher density equipment installation.



Industry leading advanced Datacenter Infrastructure Monitoring System allowing the entire facility to be monitored remotely and proactively for all new datacenters.

Millicom's focus on delivering the most efficient and reliable datacenters has earned it several recognitions, including the nomination of the Colombia datacenter as finalist for the "Best Datacenter in LATAM" at the 2018 DCD Awards LATAM, and the Paraguay datacenter was awarded the 2016 "Best Modular Datacenter Implementation in Latin America" by DataCenter Dynamics.

With this investment in technology infrastructure in the region, Millicom continues to work towards building the digital highways that connect people, communities, and businesses.

Datacenter visual available [ download ].

