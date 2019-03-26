GoFly Prize Personal Flyer Competition Unveils Its Phase II Winning Teams

Boeing-sponsored challenge announces the five teams awarded $50,000 USD each for their innovations advancing the future of flight

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the GoFly Prize, the $2+ million USD international competition to create a personal flying device, announced its five Phase II winners based on their prototype submissions.



GoFly is comprised of more than 3,500 innovators from 101 countries across the globe. Competitors are creating a personal flyer that is smaller, lighter and quieter than anything that has ever existed before. From this community, 31 Phase II Teams across 16 countries submitted entries and were reviewed by a panel of experts across 2 rounds of judging.

The five Phase II winners, in alphabetical order, are:

Aeroxo LV, ERA Aviabike,Latvia and Russia

ERA Aviabike,Latvia and Russia DragonAir Aviation, Airboard 2.0,United States

Airboard 2.0,United States Silverwing, S1, Netherlands

S1, Netherlands Texas A&M Harmony, Aria, United States

Aria, United States Trek Aerospace, Inc, FlyKart2, United States

Phase II teams were required to submit visual and written documentation detailing their personal flyer prototypes. It's the first time physical prototypes have been introduced into the challenge, bringing GoFly one step closer to the Final Fly-Off next year.

"After much anticipation, we are excited to announce our Phase II winners and unveil their prototypes. The level of ingenuity and dedication from each of these competitors is truly impressive," said GoFly CEO Gwen Lighter. "Each device is unique, revolutionizing the way we envision personal flight."

GoFly has been able to reach such a highly qualified group of competitors not only through the strength of its vision, but also through the support of its global network of sponsors. Major partners include Grand Sponsor Boeing, Corporate Sponsor Pratt & Whitney, as well as over twenty international aviation and innovation organizations. All Teams that progress towards the Final Fly-Off and all new Teams that join the GoFly competition now will benefit from the continued support of these sponsors, as well as additional in-kind sponsor resources and a dedicated Mentors and Masters program.

"We're inspired and excited to see the strong progress that GoFly competitors have made on their bold, creative designs," said Boeing Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop. "Their work confirms a principle that's at the core of both Boeing and GoFly: aerospace innovation changes the world."

"The GoFly competition sets itself apart in how it works to inspire the current and future generations of innovators aligning closely with our company's mission," said Geoff Hunt, Senior Vice President of Engineering of Pratt & Whitney. "Phase II has produced tremendous results, demonstrating what it means to be a leader in the industry. It is work like this that inspired Pratt & Whitney to create the Disruptor Award, and we look forward to meeting the contenders for that prize during the Final Fly-Off."

Following the Phase II announcement, GoFly and its Teams will be preparing for the Final Fly-Off, at which point innovators will put their personal flyers to the test, competing at a final event showcase and vying for the remaining $1.6 million USD in prizes.

For more information about the GoFly Prize, or to form a new Team to enter the competition and the Final Fly-Off, please visit http://www.goflyprize.com .

About The GoFly Prize

The GoFly Prize is a $2+ million USD, two-year international incentive competition to create a personal flying device that can be safely used by anyone, anywhere. With Boeing as its Grand Sponsor and Pratt & Whitney as its Corporate Sponsor, The GoFly Prize will provide teams with expertise, mentorship, prizes and global exposure as they compete to create the world's first safe, ultra-compact, urban-compatible personal flying device. The multi-phase competition encourages competitors from around the world to participate in making the dream of human flight a reality. For more information or to form a new team to compete, visit http://www.goflyprize.com .

About Boeing

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America's biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.