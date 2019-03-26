GenTech Holdings, Inc. Announces 'Hemp Apparel' Acquisition LOI Signed

GTEH Set to Buy GarbHut Assets to Enter the Billion USD Hemp Sector

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / GenTech Holdings, Inc. [OTC PINK: GTEH] announces today that has signed an LOI to acquire the assets of GarbHut, an apparel company in the Hemp Space.

CEO, David Lovatt, recently commented that "We are now in the Hemp Sector" and with the acquisition of these assets, he added to that comment with "I am so excited to be able to get started on building our brand and this acquisition will really go a long way towards that aim by bringing on board not only the great assets that GarbHut has at its disposal, but also the talent and bandwidth that this acquisition will bring with it. We will be able to attend events and festivals to build our brand awareness and reach now which is crucial. The development of an online e-store will commence after the acquisition is expected in May and it will really be something special for us to offer."

GenTech announce recently their intention to continue to build a strong Board that can go that drive the company into and the CBD oil and products space; all under their own brand.

The Company is expecting to continue its already laid-out path and to start unveiling its branding in early April and to be announcing additional expert Board members by June.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is an alternative reporting company on the OTC:US market, trading under the symbol GTEH. With a history in developing games and apps for mobile and PC's in the entertainment industry, GenTech Holdings, Inc. is currently branching out into alternate revenue streams and are starting to roll out their Hemp Strategy.

About GarbHut

Garb Hut was formed in 2016 to capitalize on the unprecedented growth of the cannabis market by offering a variety of 'sector specific' themed apparel and accessories brands, including 420 Approved™, 420 US™, 420 Hers™, 420 His™ and United 420 States™.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

