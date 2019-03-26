With reference to an announcement made public by Marel hf. (symbol: MARL) on March 6, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of March 27, 2019. ISIN IS0000000388 Company name Marel hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 682.585.921 (682.585.921 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 11.578.005 (11.578.005 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 671.007.916 (671.007.916 shares) reduction Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol MARL Orderbook ID 5482