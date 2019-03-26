Cority Recognized by Independent Analyst Firm as a "Powerhouse Vendor" - Moving Up Once Again as a Leader in The Green Quadrant EHS Software 2019

Toronto, ON, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software, today announced it has been recognized as an Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software Leader for the third consecutive year in the latest benchmark report by independent research firm Verdantix.

The Green Quadrant EHS Software 2019provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 23 most prominent EHS software vendors in the industry. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, Cority moved up the Leaders' quadrant significantly, placing among the top vendor scores on its software application capabilities and market momentum.

The results underscore Cority's solid position in a differentiated top-tier of enterprise-scale vendors.

"Cority has established itself as an enterprise-scale EHS information management powerhouse vendor," said Yaowen Ma, Senior Analyst, Verdantix. "Cority should be shortlisted by buyers seeking an enterprise-scale EHSQ platform with strong usability and configurability options."

The Green Quadrant validates key advantages of Cority as a long-term business partner.

Cority earned the highest score for Financial Resources, demonstrating Cority's momentum in the market as the top scored vendor in a basket of critical business metrics such as growth and client retention and achieved a top score for Organizational Resources. Cority was also among the top scores in Brand Preference and highest among independent software vendors.

Verdantix recognized the strengths of Cority's integrated, True SaaS Platform.

Cority gained the highest scores for User Interface, Data Security, and Application Security. Cority was also among the highest scores for Configurability, Mobile Functionality, Business Intelligence, Master Data Management, and Database Design and Software Integrations. Cority's underlying multi-tenant platform capabilities - shared across EHS domains - link critical processes, provide ease of deployment, integration, and use; give powerful insights and analytics; and maintain the confidence in the critical information management needs of Cority's global clients.

Top scores across all EHS software domains demonstrate the breadth and depth of the Cority Platform.

Cority is the only enterprise-scale integrated EHSQ platform offering the benefits of true SaaS. Verdantix recognized Cority's broad and deep capabilities across environmental, health, safety and quality domains scoring Cority among the highest three scores in 26 of 28 capabilities evaluated.

Environmental - Cority scored among the highest overall in both Chemical Managementand Waste Management. In addition, Cority earned among the top scores in Management of Change.

Health - Cority earned the highest scores in Occupational Healthand Industrial Hygieneand one of the highest scores in Ergonomics.

Safety - Cority was among the top scores in Safety Managementand Contractor Safety Management. In addition, Cority achieved top scores in other domains that support multiple EHS processes including Safety. Verdantix noted that Cority displayed leadership among its peers for its interrelated Incident Managementand Audit and Inspections Management capabilities. The myCority mobile applicationwas also noted for its ability to enable all users to record injuries, observations, or receive notifications relating to EHS management.

Quality - Cority received two of the highest scores for Quality Managementand Document Management out of all vendors.

"Cority's climb up the Green Quadrant is another indicator that our combination of a relentless focus on client success, deep in-house EHSQ expertise, and integrated True SaaS platform is hitting the sweet spot in this rapidly evolving EHSQ market," said Mark Wallace, President and CEO, Cority. "This acknowledgment from Verdantix and our demonstrated market share momentum, prove that our ability to deploy solutions confidently and to innovate with three seamless releases each year means that we are well positioned to continue to extend our leadership and best serve the needs of global enterprises for years to come."



To reserve your copy of the Verdantix Green Quadrant EHS Software 2019, visit:https://go.cority.com/verdantix-green-quadrant-2019/

About Cority



Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of over 350 experts serve more than 800 clients in 100 countries, supporting 2.5 million end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.