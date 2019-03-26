The paid subscription shares in Ortivus AB (publ) will be delisted. Last trading day for ORTI BTA B 1 will be on March 28, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ORTI BTA B 1 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012308195 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 169351 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt or KarinYdén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB