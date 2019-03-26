Rooshine, Inc.: Rooshine Inc. (RSAU) Signs International LOI Valued at 6 Million Dollars Per Annum

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK: RSAU) announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent with an Australian international distributor. They have committed to monthly container loads of our smoked range of Rooshine products. The company expects to finalize the agreement within the next 10 days.

Larry R. Curran, CEO of Rooshine Inc., stated, "We have been very aggressive in pursuing this particular distribution company. They carry large brand name products and have a stellar reputation. And now we're part of their enormous reach all over the globe. I expect that in the coming months their monthly orders will easily double. As you can see, we've not been resting. I urge investors to keep an eye on this space for we are making great progress in other parts of the world as well. 2019 is our year. Also, due to market opportunities, we continue our due diligence on several potential CBD oil providers, as we are seeking the highest quality of product, reliability of the supply chain and process.'

About Rooshine, Inc - The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution, and sale of alcoholic spirits. The Company entered into a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America. Rooshine's proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after only a week. Our smoking process allows a permanent infusion of the smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements - Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected, " "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact:

Larry Curran, CEO, Rooshine, Inc.

386-673-7246

Larry@ChooseRain.com

www.drinkrooshine.com

Twitter: @rooshine

SOURCE: Rooshine, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540096/Rooshine-Inc-RSAU-Signs-International-LOI-Valued-at-6-Million-Dollars-Per-Annum