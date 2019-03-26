Despite being held a few weeks after the Mexican government announced the cancellation of the fourth long-term energy auction for renewables and a general political uncertainty on the future of clean energies, the first Solar Power Mexico exhibition held last week at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City was a success. All the major Asian module manufacturers were present, as well as the biggest European and Chinese inverter makers. Prospects and fundamentals of the Mexican PV market remain good and especially the distributed generation segment is expected to drive more growth over the next years, ...

