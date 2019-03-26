Dominic Caserta: Dominic J. Caserta, Former City Council Member, Scores The Highest Possible on Polygraph Test

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / On January 21st, 2019, under the provisions of the attorney- client doctrine, Dominic Caserta participated in a polygraph examination regarding allegations of misconduct by a volunteer for Caserta supervisorial campaign, Lydia Jungkind. In an attempt to dispel all duplicitous accusations, Caserta requested a polygraph test and signed a waiver citing his participation as entirely voluntary.

Mr. Caserta was questioned on various incidents pertaining to the allegations after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with female students during his time as a teacher and candidate for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. The examiner has conducted over eleven thousand polygraph examinations and is used by law enforcement throughout California. The examiner categorized the test as a 'Sex Offense Lie Issue type test for question formulation purposes'. The polygraph examiner concluded that Dominic Caserta passed with the highest score, 99.9%. The primary accuser of the 2018 allegations, Lydia Jungkind has not participated in a polygraph. Mr. Caserta continues to maintain his innocence and that the incident was made in effort to derail his front-leading status as a candidate for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors occurring 29 days before the primary election.

Relevant questions were hand scored by the polygraph governing board. The instrument accurately recorded his breathing, changes in blood pressure, and pulse rate throughout the examination period. The results proved that Dominic Caserta was being truthful in his responses, and, after careful analysis of the test charts, the examiner determined that the participant was in no way deceptive with his answers.

After being wrongfully accused of misconduct, all sexual harassment charges involving Dominic Caserta were officially dropped in August 2018 by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office citing "insufficient evidence."

Having maintained his innocence, the former Vice-Mayor of Santa Clara, California, Dominic Caserta remains a model citizen and is ready to move on from this political hit, focusing on the well-being of his family.

About Dominic Caserta

Dominic Caserta is a graduate from Bellarmine College Preparatory and Santa Clara University, graduating cum laude. In 2000, Dominic received his teaching credentials from Santa Clara University where he graduated with honors. After obtaining his educational degree, he ran for Santa Clara City Council and he was elected to Seat Two in 2002 and was re-elected in 2006. In 2014, Dominic was elected again to the Santa Clara City Council, Seat Five. He takes pride in his ability to serve his community, and one of his most significant accomplishments was establishing a scholarship program in the City of Santa Clara for local graduating seniors that reside in Santa Clara, raising the minimum wage to the highest in Santa Clara County, and passing the first worker retention ordinance to protect workers.

In 2009, he attended the John F. Kennedy School of Government where he participated the State and Local Officials Executive Program. In 2010, Dominic was awarded the prestigious James Madison Fellowship where Dominic received a high master's degree in political science from San Francisco State University where he currently teaches. Dominic is a passionate advocate for higher education. As a proud father and husband, Dominic Caserta is continuously searching for new ways to better his local community.

