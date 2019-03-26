National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain to Screen at 5th Annual Fintech and Financing Conference in Toronto

NCFA and FFCON19 to host Toronto's first screening of the Alex Winter documentary, TRUST MACHINE: The Story of Blockchain and exclusive fireside chat with John Lyotier, RightMesh CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) will kick off FFCON19 - its annual FinTech, blockchain, and AI conference taking place in Toronto April 3-4, with the Toronto screening premiere of Alex Winter's deep-dive blockchain documentary, "TRUST MACHINE: The Story of Blockchain".

TRUST MACHINE, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Alex Winter (DeepWeb, Downloaded) and narrated by Rosario Dawson, explores the evolution of blockchain, cryptocurrency and decentralization and examines the implications from ethical, political and social perspectives. Winter follows tech innovators striking a raw nerve, as banks and network pundits rush to condemn volatile cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. He reveals how proponents of blockchain are already using the technology to build networks that address real world problems such as fighting income inequality, the refugee crisis, and world hunger.

Now in its 5th year, FFCON19 will bring together prominent industry experts, entrepreneurs, professionals, regulatory bodies and ecosystem stakeholders in fintech, blockchain, digital assets, AI, capital markets innovation, and alternative finance to discuss Canadian fintech and its ability to innovate and globally compete, the latest industry developments, emerging regulation, trends and thought leadership in a fearless framework and forum.

The two-day event, taking place April 3-4 in Toronto, will feature inspiring keynote addresses and panel discussions with industry leaders, pitching competitions, awards, and prime networking opportunities.

FFCON19 will screen TRUST MACHINE on Wednesday, April 3rd at 1:10 p.m. followed by an exclusive fireside chat with John Lyotier, CEO of RightMesh, who features in the documentary. John Lyotier is also participating on a panel the following day April 4th, discussing how disruptive technologies are transforming finance, culture and society.

"Alex Winter's documentary is dramatic, poignant and thought-provoking for all audiences from those new to blockchain to those who work deep in the industry", says Lyotier. "FFCON is an ideal event for the Toronto premiere screening as there is no doubt that blockchain is fundamentally changing the future of finance."

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insurtech sectors. To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org

About FFCON19: FEARLESS

FFCON19 (2019 Fintech and Funding Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada's National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its fifth year, FFCON19 will bring together professionals and innovators in fintech, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and alternative finance. The theme of FFCON19 is FEARLESS which exudes the boldness of the fintech space where small players are challenging orthodoxy, going against convention and transforming the financial industry with innovative models and thinking. The event is being held April 3-4 in downtown Toronto. FFCON19

Further information about the conference can be found at www.fintechandfunding.com

