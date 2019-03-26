After a year of improving the customer-facing elements of the business and investing in development resources, EMIS has entered FY19 ready to accelerate the pace of innovation in healthcare technology. Its presence in each care setting gives it a strong position from which to develop software that provides a single view of the patient as well as applications that mitigate the pressures on front-line clinicians and allow patients to manage their own care more effectively.

