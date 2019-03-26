Energy Storage Europe was held in Düsseldorf from March 12-14. Our editors checked out all the latest technologies at the exhibition. Watch as they review new products and discuss the future of power-to-gas technology.Join our Editor in Chief, Michael Fuhs, as he discusses the latest power-to-gas technologies with Managing Editor Jonathan Gifford at Energy Storage Europe. While green hydrogen may seem like a pipe dream to some, with competitive generation prices still years away, the industry remains undeterred, and companies continue to release remarkable new products with unique applications. ...

