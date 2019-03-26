Will the Pinterest IPO Be the Next Tech IPO in 2019?It's still early, but 2019 is already shaping up to be a bigger year than 2018 when it comes to major tech initial public offerings (IPOs). Last week, we looked at the Lyft IPO and how it stacked up to Uber Technologies, Inc., both of which are expected to go public this year. And now we have the numbers for the impending Pinterest IPO.The social media company publicly released its S-1, detailing the PIN stock IPO. So does this social media stock have what it takes to be.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...