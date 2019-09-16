5 Companies to Watch in the Next Tech Boom

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech bubble will never burst. Now for those of you who remember the dotcom boom, that may seem like an outlandish statement. But there were clear winners. Companies that survived the bust, only to become some of the world's most valuable companies. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Uber Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBER), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB).

That's not to say that the Googles and Facebooks of this world will maintain their astounding growth and near-monopoly on tech innovation. In fact, they are almost certainly going to experience serious competition in the near future. But, for savvy investors, tech is going to be the hottest sector of not just the next year, but the next decade.

Everything from transport to digital advertising and even space exploration is being transformed by up and coming tech disruptors. And it's all built on data. The life blood of the world's new digital reality.

In fact, in February this year, data overtook oil as the most valuable resource on earth.

And now a new breed of tech company is taking investors by storm. The tech bubble isn't bursting, it is simply being reshaped. And when the dust has settled, only truly adaptable businesses will be left.

#1 The King Of Big Data

Mark Zuckerberg's social-media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) suffered through a terrible 2018. Bad press, missteps by management, and a skeptical market saw Facebook plunge by a staggering (and record-breaking) $126 billion. But even with a shaky market, don't count Facebook out quite yet.

The company weathered its storm of bad press in 2018, and its fundamentals remain strong. In Q2 of 2019, for instance, Facebook recorded a YOY revenue increase of 28%.

Facebooks daily active users (DAUs) continue to grow, increasing 8% over the course of a year, to over 1.5 billion. The company continues to dominate the digital advertising landscape. Even with the body-blows of 2018, more than 20% of ALL HUMANS use Facebook on a daily basis. That's incredibly impressive.

The fact that it continues to increase revenue and grow its user base in the face of tougher privacy regulations and limits to data gathering. The news that CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dumping shares shouldn't frighten investors-Facebook, the social media pioneer, is still a strong player on the tech landscape.

#2 Up and Comers

Frankly Inc. (TLK , FRNKF) a tiny company with a big plan, and about it hopes to disrupt the multi-billion digital advertising market. Frankly is a new kind of data company. Not only does it have a plan to transform the world of digital media, it is providing publishers and broadcasters a much-needed alternative to advertising giants like Google and Facebook.

Frankly takes the three most lucrative sectors of digital media - engagement, monetization and data - and gives control back to publishers and broadcasters. It may be small- with a market cap of $30 million-but its user base of 100 million, if valued at $175 in terms of activated revenue per user (ARPU), constitutes an asset worth $20 billion. And as publishers grow increasingly weary of working with Big Tech, Frankly has the potential to disrupt the entire digital advertising market - a market that is expected to reach $665 billion by 2026.

See, Facebook and Google have become greedy. Together, they make up 60% of the market, and their billion-dollar revenue streams dwarf traditional media platforms-the New York Times, for instance, generates only $259 million. And publishers have had enough.

That's because both Google and Facebook refuse to share the most important data that they collect.

First party data, which includes everything from clicking habits to browsing patterns and personal information, is all collected and owned by these big tech giants. Publishers then have to pay out huge sums of money to get that data back. That's where Frankly (TLK, FRNKF) comes in.

Frankly offers an alternative to Big Tech. It's already signed on with 1,200 outlets, including CNN and Vice Media. And Frankly's latest mammoth deal with Newsweek, adding 40 million users to its base, suggests the company's incredible growth is only just beginning.

It's also inked a deal to acquire Vemba, a leading video asset management, syndication, and monetization platform. This will give Frankly the ability to monetize Over-the-Top (OTT) video content, a market estimated to reach $332 billion by 2025, according to Allied Market Research.

Frankly (TLK, FRNKF) is breaking into advertising in a way that takes advantage of Big Tech's weaknesses - positioning itself in line with the future of both broadcasting and digital advertising.

Frankly's platform has already scaled up to reach 75% of American households. Now its deal with Newsweek is set to add another 40 million users. That means that over 140 million people will be leaving a digital footprint within Frankly's network. And that's all data that can be used to help companies build better products, reach more interested users and create content more suited to their customer base.

With the monopoly of Big Tech cracking, this is a tech company for the future. And with 2020 elections looming, big data and advertising is only going to become more important.

#3 Media Dominance

It's not just the biggest media company in the world…Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) is now the biggest media company IN HISTORY. Just ten years ago, investors had counted Disney out-the once-powerful animation studio had a number of missteps and was losing the content popularity contest to companies like Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Now, all three of those premier brands belong to the Mouse House-which topped off its decade-long spending spree by acquiring most of the brands owned by Twentieth-Century Fox, the biggest media deal in history, for a cool $71 billion. Disney has snapped up the best brands in the media landscape, and it's about to capitalize by taking on its remaining competition. This fall, Disney will launch Disney+, a streaming service designed to take out streaming juggernaut Netflix.

Disney is loading the platform with premier content-all the Marvel and Star Wars films, plus a raft of new properties, shows, and films designed to pull eyeballs away from Netflix. And the company's execs are feeling bullish-they predict they can pull 60 to 90 million subscribers by the end of 2024. And that's just the beginning: the new streaming platform could prove incredibly disruptive.

#4 The Retail Edge

The world's biggest online retailer has been a little stuck lately: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). But that's about to change. The company is about to roll out its ambitious one-day delivery plan, promising the capacity to deliver goods to consumers across the United States in less than twenty-four hours.

This stock is incredibly expensive-shares trade for nearly $2000-but that's just a sign of its incredible value. The stock has grown 427% over the last five years-nothing to sneeze at. And despite the risks of regulatory pressures, there are few signs that Amazon will slow down any time soon. The plans to put in a massive new headquarters complex near Washington DC is moving forward, which should give the company considerably more clout in the Capitol.

Amazon has proven it's more than just a retail company-the firm's original tech division has chalked up some impressive wins, such as the Fire Stick and Alexa, the voice command household aide that has become ubiquitous across the U.S.

A good sign that Amazon is heading in the right direction? Increased investment from none other than Berkshire Hathaway, which increased its stake in Amazon to $937 million in mid-August.

#5 Innovation Leads The Way

The big story in tech had been the Uber (NYSE:UBER) IPO-the ride-sharing app joined the market with a tepid showing, and it hasn't done much business since. It's the cherry on top of a cake of trouble for the revolutionary tech company, which has suffered from a mountain of bad press. It's controversial CEO Travis Kalanick was forced out over his behavior and the company's struggle to generate revenue, but the new management hasn't been able to do much better. Uber keeps burning through money: in Q2 of 2019 it posted a $5 billion operating loss, linked in part to the expensive IPO.Bears have been circling the wagons for a while, warning the Uber's ration is unsustainable. But bulls have been quick to point out how other revolutionary tech companies like Amazon and Facebook posted losses after their IPOs, before going on to become fabulously profitable.

Plus, Uber's losses are partly linked to its IPO and its rapid expansion rate: once the company solidifies its dominance of ride-sharing and makes inroads to self-driving cars, Uber's profits are likely to prove sturdy.

Moreover, while $5 billion sounds like a lot, it pales in comparison with what other big companies have suffered through-GM posted $48 billion loss in 2009 , and it's held on despite it.

#6 Branching Out

Blackberry Ltd (NYSE:BB), the well-known cell-phone pioneer is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company's products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging.

Blackberry used to be a worldwide leader in phones, but Apple, Google and other Android manufacturers have rapidly acquired market share. Blackberry has since focused on software and is now developing systems for autonomous vehicles. Tech giants such as Apple and Google won't be able to repeat Blackberry's success in this sector that easily.

By. Amy Farrah

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Safehaven.com, Leacap Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Frankly, Inc. to raise public awareness of the company and to advertise and market the company's products and services. Frankly paid the Publisher fifty thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain banner ads. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties insiders and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Companies profiled in our articles frequently experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of public awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the public awareness marketing ceases. The public awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company's CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com has no present intention to sell any of the issuer's securities in the near future but does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies concerning, among other things, data protection and data privacy, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Safehaven.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Safehaven.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: Safehaven.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Safehaven.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Safehaven.com are solely those of Safehaven.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact - FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611