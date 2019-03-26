Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Kvika banki hf.'s ("Kvika Bank") (ID no. 540502-2930) request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). The shares of Kvika Bank are now listed on First North Iceland. On admission to trading on the Main Market the shares will be delisted from First North Iceland. The last day of trading in the shares of Kvika Bank on First North Iceland will be March 27, 2019 and the shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market the next trading day, March 28, 2019. Company name Kvika banki hf. Symbol KVIKA First day of trading March 28, 2019 Number of shares 1,844,996,308 ISIN code IS0000020469 Orderbook ID 152974 Round lot 1 share Segment Small Cap Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick-size table XICE Equities, ISK MIC XICE ICB classification Industry 8000 Financials Supersector 8300 Banks