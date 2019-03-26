Istrouma High School Teacher: High School Teacher Peter Russo Hosts a Talk with Amanda Gorman

Recipient of the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year Award - Peter Russo seeks to prepare his students for post-secondary education by helping them navigate the educational landscape

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / In an attempt to help educate high school students on potential career opportunities, Louisiana educator Peter Russo hosts a Q&A with Harvard student Amanda Gorman. As a sociology major, activist, poet, and a frequent contributor to the New York Times, Amanda has a sophisticated understanding of how to excel in a professional capacity. She was also the first person to be named national youth poet laureate in April 2017 and is the Founder of a non-profit organization One Pen One Page.

By discussing relevant social issues, students were encouraged to contribute to a lively discussion and ask a wide range of questions from personal opinions to life as a Harvard student.

In this discussion, Amanda encourages students to pursue their passions and implies that every individual has a unique perspective to offer the world.

Peter Russo claims that the casual interaction between his students and Amanda Gorman was a means to fuel motivation and provide an opportunity to ask questions. Many students fear the transition between high school and post-secondary education; however, taking the time to establish clear lines of communication may eliminate some of those initial fears.

About Peter Russo

Istrouma High School Teacher, Peter Russo is the proud recipient of the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year Award presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish. As a private school educator, some of his most notable achievements include the Voices of a People's History program a collaboration with Cornell University to create community building experiences. Peter takes pride in his ability to challenge his students, while motivating them to connect with real-world issues

