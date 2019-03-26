These three awards show the excellence of Teleperformance D.I.B.S, the Digital Integrated Business Services business of Teleperformance, throughout the industry.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that Teleperformance Digital Integrated Business Services (D.I.B.S) was rewarded at the "Asia Outsourcing Leadership Awards" presented at the Asia BPO Summit in three categories:

1. Best Content Curation and Moderation Services -Teleperformance D.I.B.S. created an offering that combines human capabilities with world-class technology, automation, and digital transformation services that significantly improve the level of performance of solutions to control fake news and inappropriate content.

2. Best Digital and Chat Services Capability the formula includes Comprehensive Discovery Exercise to precede the solution, Detailed Chat Playbook and Chat Success Manager (CSM). Teleperformance D.I.B.S. footprint consists of over 10,000 chat specialists globally, supporting 17 languages to meet customer preferences.

3. Outsourcing Innovation of the Year Teleperformance D.I.B.S. created a product to streamline the entire lifecycle of the mortgage journey. The "Lending Suite" is a pack of 13 comprehensive bots that generates an offer in 30 minutes and provides exceptional experience to customers and lending institutions. This suite is interoperable with banks existing legacy systems, reducing processing time by 40 percent and costs by 50 percent.

"Content moderation plays an important role in today's digital environment. There is a surge in demand for related technology services as well as those that ensure the emotional well-being of the modern-day gatekeepers, said Bhupender Singh, President, Teleperformance D.I.B.S. We take content moderation to the next level by combining D.I.B.S.' world-class technology, automation and digital transformation services with Teleperformance's push for humanized and meaningful interactions."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, stated: "This recognition reflects the exceptional work by our Teleperformance D.I.B.S. team to help keep online communities safe, and the people who manage them healthy. Our team continuously develops innovative solutions aligned with our High tech High touch strategy to provide customers with more personalized and convenient interactions. I congratulate the Teleperformance D.I.B.S. team for helping our clients delight their customers on each and every opportunity, as each interaction matters."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

