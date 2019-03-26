sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,86 Euro		+0,47
+19,67 %
WKN: A2PA4W ISIN: CA89356V1040 Ticker-Symbol: TH8 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,86
2,95
15:57
2,86
2,90
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC2,86+19,67 %