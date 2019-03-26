sprite-preloader
WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.03.2019 | 18:01
PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, March 26

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing
26 March 2019

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company has been notified that Mr Colin Maltby (non-executive director of the Company) has purchased Sterling and US Dollar shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameColin Maltby
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBH Macro Limited
b)LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]		549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Sterling shares & US Dollar Shares
GG00B1NP5142 GG00B1NPGV15
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Prices and volumesPrice(s)Volume(s)
£22.65 GBP3,000 Shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
$23.2 GBP500 Shares
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction26 March 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire