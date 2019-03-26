BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)



Director Dealing

26 March 2019

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company has been notified that Mr Colin Maltby (non-executive director of the Company) has purchased Sterling and US Dollar shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Colin Maltby 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BH Macro Limited b) LEI

[Legal Entity Identifier code] 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Sterling shares & US Dollar Shares

GG00B1NP5142 GG00B1NPGV15 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Prices and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £22.65 GBP 3,000 Shares Price(s) Volume(s) $23.2 GBP 500 Shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001