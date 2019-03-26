Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: DP Poland (DPP.L): FY18 results announced 26-March-2019 / 16:42 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: FY18 results announced* DPP announced FY18 results this morning, which, as previously trailed, were impacted by unseasonally warm weather and competitive marketing activity by delivery aggregators, but still managed 24% growth in system sales. The company raised GBP5.5m net in a placing in February, which should fund store growth through to 2020 and support its innovative online marketing programme. January and February comparisons were tough because of the TV advertising conducted in the same period last year. The growth focus will be on splitting territories and larger cities. DPP is also looking to sell some stores to sub-franchisees and maybe close some underperformers. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy18-results-announce d/ [1] +------------------------+-------------+-----------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contact:* | | | | |js@hardmanandco.com [2]| |Hardman & Co |Jason Streets| | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 | | |EC2M 1NH |7622 | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +------------------------+-------------+-----------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [3] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 791951 26-March-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a65218172668fddd180f07c3e696c9b0&application_id=791951&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:mt@hardmanandco.com 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=791951&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

