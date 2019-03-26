Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Patrick Butcher, Garry Dryburgh, Will Serle, Ismail Amla, Serge Taborin, Rupert Green, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Jim Vincent, Erika Bannerman, Patrick Elliott

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Butcher - Chief Financial Officer

Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer

Will Serle - Chief People Officer

Ismail Amla - Chief Growth Officer

Serge Taborin - Chief Digital Officer

Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer

Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel

Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs

Joe Hemming - Executive Officer

Christopher Baker - Executive Officer

Jim Vincent - Executive Officer

Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer

Patrick Elliott - Interim Executive Officer







b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Jonathan Lewis - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 1,782,786 Patrick Butcher - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 704,918 Garry Dryburgh - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 622,950 Will Serle - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 573,770 Ismail Amla - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 655,737 Serge Taborin - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 532,786

Rupert Green - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 532,786 Claire Chapman - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 532,786 Katja Hall - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 225,409 Joe Hemming - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 467,213 Christopher Baker - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 426,229 Jim Vincent - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 409,836 Erika Bannerman - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 409,836 Patrick Elliott - Grant of share options: Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 466,721

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price

8,343,763 share options



£nil

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-21

