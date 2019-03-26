Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 26
Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Lewis, Patrick Butcher, Garry Dryburgh, Will Serle, Ismail Amla, Serge Taborin, Rupert Green, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Jim Vincent, Erika Bannerman, Patrick Elliott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Butcher - Chief Financial Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Ismail Amla - Chief Growth Officer
Serge Taborin - Chief Digital Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Christopher Baker - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Patrick Elliott - Interim Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Jonathan Lewis - Grant of share options:
Patrick Butcher - Grant of share options:
Garry Dryburgh - Grant of share options:
Will Serle - Grant of share options:
Ismail Amla - Grant of share options:
Serge Taborin - Grant of share options:
Rupert Green - Grant of share options:
Claire Chapman - Grant of share options:
Katja Hall - Grant of share options:
Joe Hemming - Grant of share options:
Christopher Baker - Grant of share options:
Jim Vincent - Grant of share options:
Erika Bannerman - Grant of share options:
Patrick Elliott - Grant of share options:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
8,343,763 share options
£nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2019-03-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue