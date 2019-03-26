sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,418 Euro		-0,013
-0,91 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,439
1,466
18:28
1,442
1,467
18:28
26.03.2019 | 18:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 26

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Patrick Butcher, Garry Dryburgh, Will Serle, Ismail Amla, Serge Taborin, Rupert Green, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Jim Vincent, Erika Bannerman, Patrick Elliott
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Butcher - Chief Financial Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Ismail Amla - Chief Growth Officer
Serge Taborin - Chief Digital Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Christopher Baker - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Patrick Elliott - Interim Executive Officer


b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 1,782,786

Patrick Butcher - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 704,918

Garry Dryburgh - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 622,950

Will Serle - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 573,770

Ismail Amla - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 655,737

Serge Taborin - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 532,786

Rupert Green - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 532,786

Claire Chapman - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 532,786

Katja Hall - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 225,409

Joe Hemming - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 467,213

Christopher Baker - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 426,229

Jim Vincent - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 409,836

Erika Bannerman - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 409,836

Patrick Elliott - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 466,721
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
8,343,763 share options

£nil
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-21
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2019 PR Newswire