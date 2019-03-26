Regulatory News:

Danone has just opened Nutricia Cuijk, its latest facility for the production of high quality specialized infant formula, in the south-east of the Netherlands. Veolia (Paris:VIE) has supported Danone with the design and construction of the plant, leveraging the latest technological innovations and the company's operational expertise to achieve the best possible environmental footprint for the site. Veolia will be responsible under a 10 year outsourcing services contract for the generation of utilities onsite to specific performance guarantees

Nutricia Cuijk is among the biggest production sites for Danone in Europe. Products coming out of the plant will be exported to more than 90 countries.

Veolia will be providing the Danone's Nutricia Cuijk site over the next 10 years with guaranteed levels of availability and reliability of its utilities, notably air and steam, as well as ingredient and process water. Energy consumption will be monitored and guaranteed through Veolia's proprietary efficiency hypervision center Hubgrade. This state-of-the-art plant has been designed and built with the latest technologies to maximize re-using and recovering water and heat, thus maximizing the site's efficiency with regards to its CO2 footprint.

This project is a clear illustration of Danone's 'One Planet. One Health' vision and the company's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. In commenting on Veolia's role in the project, David Boulanger, Senior Vice President Operations, Danone Specialized Nutrition said: "The planning, design and construction of the new Nutricia Cuijk plant was inspired by our 'One Planet. One Health' vision which reflects Danone's strong belief that the health of people and that of the planet are interconnected. While producing specialized infant milk formula, we're doing our utmost to preserve a healthy and clean environment for future generations. On behalf of Danone, we'd like to thank Veolia for their strategic support, helping us design and build a production facility that optimizes the resources we use."

Laurent Auguste, Senior Executive Vice-President of Veolia for Development, Innovation and Markets, commented: "The Design Build and Operation for the utilities of Nutricia Cuijk's facility is one main achievements of our Alliance with Danone", In addition to Veolia's contribution to Danone's sustainability agenda, the contract has been built to guarantee and incentivize Veolia for commitment on performance improvements. This is where Veolia is at his best and delivers the main value to its customers".

Since the beginning of the Alliance between Danone and Veolia in 2016, the companies have been leveraging their respective strengths and expertise to co-design and implement transformational initiatives and projects that can enable Danone to create economic, social and environmental change and value across their processes and operations. The work of the Veolia and Danone teams has been aimed at supporting Danone in its environmental commitments, notably in the fields of water and energy efficiency, sustainable packaging, global waste management and renewable energies such as biomass and methanization.

