Liberty Global Transaction Solutions Group Announces Available Capacity For 2019

BOSTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Global Transaction Solutions (GTS) group announces available capacity for 2019. Liberty GTS will deploy capacity per risk of up to $200 (USD) million for transactional risk protection. Liberty GTS offers comprehensive, specialty cover within the mergers and acquisitions sector, offering representations and warranties, warranty and indemnity, tax liability, tax credit, and contingent risk insurance throughout its global distribution platform.

"Liberty GTS group is one of the most experienced M&A teams within the global insurance market, with recognized breadth of expertise and multilingual proficiency," stated Rowan Bamford, President, Liberty GTS. "Entering into a new year, greater capacity will enable us to expand coverage solutions for our brokers and clients in the rapidly growing global transactional risk insurance market."

Liberty GTS group operates as a global business, providing brokers and clients with centralized M&A capabilities across its international network of offices, backed by a dedicated claims management team.

Liberty GTS underwrites mergers and acquisitions lines of business on behalf of Liberty Mutual's Lloyd's of London Syndicate 4472 and Liberty company platforms. Policies in the United States are underwritten by Liberty Surplus Insurance Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual is the 5th largest global insurer based on 2017 gross written premiums (GWP) with over 50,000 employees throughout 30 countries and economies worldwide. Our purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise to our customer throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care. Liberty Mutual Insurance offers a full range of personal, commercial and specialty Property & Casualty insurance coverages. To learn more, please visit: www.libertymutualinsurance.com

