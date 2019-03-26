Vaisala Group: Resolutions by Vaisala Corporation Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors

Vaisala Corporation

March 26, 2019

Resolutions by Vaisala Corporation Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held on March 26, 2019. The meeting approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period January 1-December 31, 2018.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided a dividend of EUR 0.58 per share. The record date for the dividend payment is March 28, 2019 and the payment date is April 4, 2019.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the number of Board members is eight. Petri Castrén, Petra Lundström, Kaarina Ståhlberg, Pertti Torstila, Raimo Voipio and Ville Voipio will continue as members of the Board of Directors. Jukka Rinnevaara and Tuomas Syrjänen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that that the annual remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 45,000 and each Board member EUR 35,000 per year. Approximately 40% of the annual remuneration will be paid in Vaisala Corporation's series A shares acquired from the market and the rest in cash. In addition, the Annual General Meeting confirmed that the meeting fee for the Chairman of the Audit Committee would be EUR 1,500 per attended meeting and EUR 1,000 for each member of the Audit Committee and Chairman and each member of the Remuneration and HR Committee and any other committee established by the Board of Directors for a term until the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2020. The meeting fees are paid in cash.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Deloitte Oy as the auditor of the company and APA Merja Itäniemi will act as the auditor with the principal responsibility. The Auditors are reimbursed according to invoice presented to the company.

Authorization for the directed repurchase of own series A shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the directed repurchase of a maximum of 300,000 of the company's own series A shares in one or more instalments by using company's unrestricted equity. The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than September 26, 2020.

Authorization on the issuance of the company's own series A shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 769,732 company's own series A shares. The issuance of own shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue). The authorization entitles the issuance of treasury series A shares as a directed issue without payment as part of the company's share based incentive plan. The subscription price of the shares can instead of cash also be paid in full or in part as contribution in kind. The authorization is valid until September 26, 2020. The authorization for the company's incentive program shall however be valid until March 26, 2023.

THE ORGANIZING MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At its organizing meeting held after the Annual General Meeting the Board elected Raimo Voipio to continue as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Ville Voipio as the Vice Chairman.

The composition of the Board committees was decided to be as follows:

Kaarina Ståhlberg was elected as the Chairman and Petri Castrén, Jukka Rinnevaara and Ville Voipio as members of the Audit Committee. The Chairman and all members of the Audit Committee are independent both of the company and of significant shareholders.

Ville Voipio was elected as the Chairman and Petri Castrén and Petra Lundström as members of the Remuneration and HR Committee. The Chairman and all members of the Remuneration and HR Committee are independent both of the company and of significant shareholders.

