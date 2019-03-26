Dr. Schlomo Schmuel & Sunset Foot Clinic: Schlomo Schmuel Launches Scholarship Program to Support Post-Secondary Academic Achievement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Podiatrist and business owner, Schlomo Schmuel announced today a new investment in the pursuit of academic excellence with the launch of Dr. Schlomo Schmuel's Scholarship program. Providing three scholarships, the program is designed to award students who showcase initiative and academic excellence at the post-secondary level.

Schlomo Schmuel's Scholarship program is open to students who have been accepted in or are currently enrolled in a college or university program. Applications are currently being accepted online until May 20. One winner will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship and two awardees with be selected for $750 scholarships.

An entrepreneur specializing in Podiatric Medicine, Dr. Schmuel has built nine Los Angeles-based clinics, serving patients throughout Southern California with foot and ankle conditions. Dr. Schmuel attended the College of Podiatric Medicine at Kent State University and performed his Residency in Podiatric Surgery at the University of Southern California Medical Center.

"The goal of the Schlomo Schmuel Scholarship program is to encourage the pursuit of academic excellence at all levels," said Dr. Schmuel. "By shining a light on students who show both promise and initiative, we can promote a deeper and wider respect for the importance of learning and those who dedicate themselves to its pursuit."

Program applicants will be judged on a variety of criteria, including academic accomplishments, non-academic accomplishments, awards, recommendations, personal statements, volunteer efforts, as well as independent diligence, including research of available public information. Applicants must show a GPA of at least 2.50 on a 4.0 scale and evidence of enrollment in or acceptance of enrollment in a degree program at a four-year accredited college or university within the United States for the 2019-2020 academic year.

About Dr. Schlomo Schmuel

Schlomo Schmuel, DPM is a successful entrepreneur who built a thriving business specializing in Podiatric Medicine. As the owner of Sunset Foot Clinic, he has specialized in podiatric care for nearly 25 years. As a matter of fact, he has been serving patients on Sunset Boulevard adjacent to The Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign on the border between Silver Lake and Echo Park for a large portion of his professional career.

Visit https://schlomoschmuelscholarship.com to apply. Applications must be received via the online application portal before May 20, 2019.

Application or scholarship questions should be directed to: info@schlomoschmuelscholarship.com

SOURCE: Dr. Schlomo Schmuel & Sunset Foot Clinic

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540173/Schlomo-Schmuel-Launches-Scholarship-Program-to-Support-Post-Secondary-Academic-Achievement